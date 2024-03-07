Camila Cabello reveals why she broke up with Shawn Mendes a second time

By Sam Prance

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes rekindled their romance in 2023 before calling it quits again.

Camila Cabello has opened up about her relationship with Shawn Mendes and why they're never ever getting back together.

Fans of Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello will already know that there's a lot of history between the two singers. They first met each other in 2014 and even collaborated together in 2015 but didn't start dating until 2019 when they released the hit song 'Señorita'. They officially called it quits in 2021 but rekindled things last Spring before breaking up a second time.

Now, Camila has revealed why she rekindled her romance with Shawn in 2023 before deciding that they were over for good.

Camila Cabello reveals why she won't get back together with Shawn Mendes ever again. Picture: Jeff Kravitz/AMA2019/FilmMagic for dcp, Spotify

Discussing how she feels about getting back with an ex on Call Her Daddy, Camila admitted: "I, personally, I think it’s known I’m a fan. I’m kind of impulsive in that way, I would say. If I feel it, I say it and I’m not really good at not doing that. Because the worst place for it to live is my mind, and then I’m like Ryan Gosling in The Notebook building a house for this person."

Alluding to her reunion with Shawn being caught on camera by paparazzi, Camila added: "I would rather say it and see what happens, and then wake up the next day and find out that it’s been heavily documented...I opted for that route. It is what it is. It was a great route, it was a fun time. It was a fun moment."

Camila then explained why she came to the realisation that she needed to break up with Shawn again. She said: "You’re just kind of like, 'It’s not a fit, it doesn’t feel right.' Luckily, I was in a place in my life where it took me less time to realise that. It took us both less time to be like, ‘This doesn’t feel right and we don’t need to try so hard to make it work. It’s all good.’"

Camila ended by saying: "I will always care about him and love him. He’s such a good person and I’m lucky because some people have exes that are awful, and he is not. He’s a really kind, good person."

