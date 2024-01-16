Gypsy Rose Blanchard explains why she doesn't see herself as a murderer

By Katie Louise Smith

"He's the one that did the actual kill. Not me. So when they say I'm a murderer, I don't identify as that."

In an interview weeks after being released from prison, Gypsy Rose Blanchard has explained why she doesn't identify herself as a murderer.

Gypsy, now 32, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder over the killing of her mother Dee Dee back in 2015 and served 8 years in jail for her involvement in the crime. After enduring years and years of medical abuse at the hands of Dee Dee, Gypsy ended up persuading her then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn to kill her mother so that she could be free of her control.

Gypsy did not physically murder Dee Dee herself. Nicholas carried out the act and is now serving life without the possibility of parole.

Chatting on The Viall Files podcast, Gypsy opened up about her experience and explained why she rejects the label put upon her by people who don't understand or know her full story.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard opens up about people calling her a "murderer". Picture: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images, Investigation Discovery

When asked how she feels about people flat out calling her a murderer, and whether or not she feels more like a survivor, Gypsy said: "I don't associate myself as a murderer."

"If you think about it, yes, I had a part to play in it," she continued. "I asked Nick for help but he's the one that did the actual kill. Not me. So when they say I'm a murderer, I don't identify as that. Let me live my life, let me reinvent myself, give me a chance."

Gypsy added: "I didn't even have that chance to begin with, so let me show you guys who I am as a person before you start slapping labels on me."

Speaking about her involvement in the murder of Dee Dee, Gypsy said: "I asked Nick for help. And how that conversation started was you know, he was saying that he would protect me from anyone."

"I said 'anyone?' and he said 'yes'. I said, 'even my mother?' he said yes and then the plan kind of formed from there."

Since being released from prison, Gypsy has shared that she plans to raise awareness for Munchausen syndrome by proxy. She's also expressed regret for what happened and wishes she had done things differently, particularly throughout her childhood.

