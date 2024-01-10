Why is TikTok so damn obsessed with Gypsy Rose Blanchard? | Scroll Deep

Why is TikTok so damn obsessed with Gypsy Rose Blanchard?

By Woodrow Whyte

This week on Scroll Deep we take a look about the internet's latest obsession with Gypsy Rose Blanchard.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is the internet's new 'It Girl'.

Fresh from prison, and on the road promoting her new book and documentary, Gypsy has done several high profile interviews to speak about her new life, and launched a TikTok account too, gaining nearly 10 million followers in less than a month.

As her TikTok bio suggests, Gypsy hopes to position herself as an advocate for raising awareness of Munchausen by Proxy. Her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, who suffered from Munchausen syndrome by proxy, had subjected Gypsy to years of medical abuse.

Despite being healthy, Gypsy was made to travel in a wheelchair, have unnecessary surgeries and use a feeding tube by her mother, who was convinced that her daughter was severely ill.

In 2016, Gypsy was sentenced to 10 years in prison after persuading her then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn to kill her mother.

This week on Scroll Deep, Benedict Townsend takes a look into the rebirth of Gypsy Rose Blanchard.

