Kanye West's Instagram account suspended after racist attack on Trevor Noah

By Jazmin Duribe

What did Kanye West say to Trevor Noah? Here's why Ye's Instagram account got suspended.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kanye West has been suspended from Instagram after attacking Trevor Noah, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson.

In recent weeks, the rapper has consistently been making Instagram posts calling out his estranged wife Kim Kardashian and her new boyfriend Pete Davidson. Kanye recently claimed that Kim is trying to "antagonise" and "gaslight" him over their eight-year-old daughter North being on TikTok, and that she's stopping him from seeing their other three kids: Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two.

Kanye has also made a number of offensive outbursts directed at Pete. Most recently, Kanye urged Pete to stay away from his children because of his history of taking drugs and for a joke he made about having sex with a baby.

READ MORE: Kanye West claims Kim Kardashian is “antagonising” him with North’s ‘Emo Girl’ TikTok video

What did Kanye West say to Trevor Noah?

Kanye West's Instagram account suspended after racist attack on Trevor Noah. Picture: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images For Roc Nation, Mike Smith/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Then, there's his post about Trevor Noah, which was likely the final nail in the coffin. On Tuesday’s episode (Mar 15) of The Daily Show, Trevor unpacked the whole situation.

He said: "You may not feel sorry for Kim because she’s rich and famous, because of the way she dresses, because she appropriates Black culture, because she tells women they’re lazy, broke the internet and then didn’t put it back together, whatever, you hate her. But what she’s going through is terrifying to watch, and it shines a spotlight on what so many women go through when they choose to leave."

He added: "All I'm saying is if Kim can't escape this then what chance to normal women have?"

In response, Kanye shared a screenshot of Trevor's Google result page which reads "South African comedian". Kanye captioned the photo: "All in together now… Koon baya my lord Koon baya, Koon baya my lord Koon baya, Oooo lord Koon baya." The caption is a variation of the African-American spiritual song 'Kumbaya, My Lord'. A coon is a racial slur directed at Black people who pander to white people, or hate being Black.

Fans were sickened that Kanye had called out Trevor, especially because his critique was particularly tame.

Kanye West better get himself right & back off Trevor Noah!!! That's our homeboy pic.twitter.com/c6wacL4kch — Mankosi (@Thandi_JB) March 16, 2022

Kanye implying Trevor Noah is a c*on like he didn’t say slavery was a choice, attack Harriet Tubman and refer to Trump as his Daddy — Chim (@CoachChim) March 16, 2022

Kanye West is turning a worship song into a racial slur because Trevor Noah just laid out the facts? What is that Sunday service gimmick about then? #Kanye pic.twitter.com/afLadFHyeU — Melissa Olsen (@MelOlsen23) March 16, 2022

South Africans warning Kanye against attacking Trevor Noah pic.twitter.com/OmK6R80Hlh — LiLux (@MoraMthonyama) March 16, 2022

A whole Kanye West called Trevor Noah a coon 🤣



A guy who high-fived Trump



A guy who insults Black Women every chance he gets



A guy who downplayed slavery



That Kanye? No not that Kanye cause if it is then that guy should be sent to the mental institution at this point — Hlonipha Ntswam (@HloniphaNtswam) March 16, 2022

Kanye being, for lack of better word, racist to Trevor Noah is no shock. People will remind you of and use your Africanness as an insult whenever it's convenient, in America. Neither disappointed or surprised. — NANA (@missnanaashanti) March 16, 2022

For context Trevor Noah’s mom was shot in the head and back by her crazy ex husband. This goes beyond Kim and Kanye at this point and shines a light on a bigger issue with how we treat and are dismissive towards women that are being harassed. https://t.co/46jzSYICNz — Eddie Francis (@yourboyeddie) March 16, 2022

In a statement to TMZ on Wednesday (Mar 16), Meta confirmed that Kanye West's Instagram account would be suspended for 24 hours after his recent posts "violated Instagram's policies on hate speech, harassment and bullying". Kanye will not be able to make anymore Instagram posts, comment on other people's posts or send private messages. The spokesperson also confirmed that Kanye would receive "further violations" if he continued with his offensive Instagram posts.

At the time of writing, Kanye's Instagram account is active. However, his offensive post about Trevor Noah has been deleted. But before it was deleted, Trevor actually responded to Kanye in the comment section: "Damn, here we go again, everybody sayin’ what’s not for him…

"There are few artists who have had more of an impact on me than you Ye. You took samples and turned them into symphonies. You took your pain and through the wire turned it into performance perfection. I thought differently about how I spend my money because of you, I learned to protect my child-like creativity from grown thoughts because of you, sh*t I still smile every time I put on my seatbelt because of you. You were a serious rapper who also knew when not to take himself seriously. You effortlessly brought comedy into music and made us all smile while we rapped along.

"You’re an indelible part of my life Ye. Which is why it breaks my heart to see you like this. I don’t care if you support Trump and I don’t care if you roast Pete. I do however care when I see you on a path that’s dangerously close to peril and pain. You have every right to fight for your family. But you have to know the difference between that and fighting your family. I’ve woken up too many times and read headlines about men who’ve killed their exes, their kids and then themselves. I never want to read that headline about you.

"If you’re just joking about it all and I’m an idiot for caring, then so be it. But I’d rather be the idiot who spoke up and said something to you in life, than the cool guy who said nothing and then mourns for you in prison or the grave."

Trevor Noah just responded to Kanye West pic.twitter.com/NZ3k6fGF9s — Man's Not Barry Roux (@adovovBerryRoux) March 16, 2022

He continued: "Oh and as for Koon…clearly some people graduate but we still stupid. Don’t ever forget, the biggest trick racists ever played on black people was teaching us to strip each other of our blackness whenever we disagree. Tricking us into dividing ourselves up into splinters so that we would never unite into a powerful rod. (I can’t front though, Koon Baya is also funny as sh*t).

"Look after yourself my brother. Hopefully one day we’ll all be laughing about this situation and how it all ended with peace and love."