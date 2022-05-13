Scott Disick slammed for "manipulative" behaviour after heated argument with Kendall Jenner

By Jazmin Duribe

"Scott Disick is so manipulative bro. All he does is complain about not being involved in every single activity SHUT THE FUCK UP. Stan @KendallJenner for going off on him."

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Scott Disick is being criticised for his "manipulative" behaviour following his argument with Kendall Jenner on The Kardashians.

As you know, Scott shares three children – Mason, Penelope and Reign – with Kourtney Kardashian. The former couple dated for almost 10 years but split for good in 2015 following Scott's public battle with addiction and infidelity. Despite their breakup, Scott, who lost both of his parents, remained close to all the members of the Kardashian-Jenner family and would regularly attend family events. That was until Kourtney found love with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker…

Scott has a problem with the relationship and has said that he still has feelings for Kourtney. Because of the awkward tension, the family decided to set boundaries with Scott so that things aren't awkward for Kourtney or Travis. But in episode 5, Scott called out Kendall for excluding him from her birthday party.

READ MORE: Kendall Jenner called out for guilt-tripping Kourtney Kardashian after she got engaged to Travis Barker

Scott Disick slammed for "manipulative" behaviour after heated argument with Kendall Jenner. Picture: Hulu

In a confessional, Kendall said: "I love Scott. I mean, I’ve known him since I was a baby, since I was a kid, since they started dating, since before our show started. Scott is my brother. Like, we’re basically blood at this point. It would be very weird if he wasn’t a part of our family, and I don’t think there’s ever gonna be a day where he’s not a part of our family in some capacity."

But things went sour when Scott questioned why Kendall had not invited him to her birthday dinner. Kendall explained that the dinner was "very intimate" with only 15 people in attendance. It was also initially only supposed to be her friends there but then Kourtney came along and Kendall chose not to invite Scott in order to not make things "uncomfortable".

Scott didn't like that answer and hit back: "You can't like take a second and be like, 'Hey I'm having a birthday, I feel like you might be uncomfortable.'"

Kendall then apologised, "You’re right, I should’ve texted you. But I’ve been the one to have that attitude about it the entire time." But Scott didn't appear to accept it and said he was "upset". She then stormed away from their table, telling Scott: "I'm literally, I'm out. This is so fucking ridiculous. You won't let me speak Scott! You're talking over me […] I'm so over this shit."

People are now noting how unreasonable and "manipulative" Scott is being, especially because the Kardashians are always making accommodations for him and because Kendall fiercely defended him in a previous episode.

One viewer tweeted: "I can’t stand Scott Disick and don’t understand why the Kardashians always cater to his whinny manipulative ass."

While another raged: "Scott Disick is so manipulative bro. All he does is complain about not being involved in every single activity SHUT THE FUCK UP. Stan @KendallJenner for going off on him."

i can’t stand scott disick and don’t understand why the kardashians always cater to his whinny manipulative ass — mostachloe (@Barchloe18) May 12, 2022

Scott Disick is such a guilt tripper you can’t treat someone like shit for years and expect their family to still act the same with you when they move on with someone better — MEGS 💘 (@meganmilnex1) May 12, 2022

Scott Disick is SO annoying on the Kardashians all he fucking does is cry that he’s not invited to things he needs to fuck off — Mia Lily (@MiaLilyy) May 12, 2022

Scott Disick is an EX that doesn’t want to let go 😤 The entitlement of being “Part of the Family “ is Absurd !!! #TheKardashians https://t.co/Glo4MEwGts — 🇿🇦 Xhosa Princess 🇿🇦 (@Swelie) May 12, 2022

scott disick is so manipulative bro😭 all he does is complain about not being involved in every single activity SHUT THE FUCK UPPP. stan @KendallJenner for going off on him — harry’s house (@harrystyleslvlr) May 12, 2022

I fucking hate Scott disick on this season of kardashians. If you wanted to be a “part of the family” and “Kris’ son” you shouldn’t have treated kourtney like shit. They all need to stop coddling him.. he’s lucky he’s ridden their coattails for this long 😒 — Cassidy (@cassidyrae1230) May 12, 2022

What do you think? Tweet us @popbuzz and let us know!

Read more Kendall Jenner stories here: