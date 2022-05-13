Scott Disick slammed for "manipulative" behaviour after heated argument with Kendall Jenner

13 May 2022, 12:16 | Updated: 13 May 2022, 13:14

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

"Scott Disick is so manipulative bro. All he does is complain about not being involved in every single activity SHUT THE FUCK UP. Stan @KendallJenner for going off on him."

Scott Disick is being criticised for his "manipulative" behaviour following his argument with Kendall Jenner on The Kardashians.

As you know, Scott shares three children – Mason, Penelope and Reign – with Kourtney Kardashian. The former couple dated for almost 10 years but split for good in 2015 following Scott's public battle with addiction and infidelity. Despite their breakup, Scott, who lost both of his parents, remained close to all the members of the Kardashian-Jenner family and would regularly attend family events. That was until Kourtney found love with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker…

Scott has a problem with the relationship and has said that he still has feelings for Kourtney. Because of the awkward tension, the family decided to set boundaries with Scott so that things aren't awkward for Kourtney or Travis. But in episode 5, Scott called out Kendall for excluding him from her birthday party.

READ MORE: Kendall Jenner called out for guilt-tripping Kourtney Kardashian after she got engaged to Travis Barker

Scott Disick slammed for "manipulative" behaviour after heated argument with Kendall Jenner.
Scott Disick slammed for "manipulative" behaviour after heated argument with Kendall Jenner. Picture: Hulu

In a confessional, Kendall said: "I love Scott. I mean, I’ve known him since I was a baby, since I was a kid, since they started dating, since before our show started. Scott is my brother. Like, we’re basically blood at this point. It would be very weird if he wasn’t a part of our family, and I don’t think there’s ever gonna be a day where he’s not a part of our family in some capacity."

But things went sour when Scott questioned why Kendall had not invited him to her birthday dinner. Kendall explained that the dinner was "very intimate" with only 15 people in attendance. It was also initially only supposed to be her friends there but then Kourtney came along and Kendall chose not to invite Scott in order to not make things "uncomfortable".

Scott didn't like that answer and hit back: "You can't like take a second and be like, 'Hey I'm having a birthday, I feel like you might be uncomfortable.'"

Kendall then apologised, "You’re right, I should’ve texted you. But I’ve been the one to have that attitude about it the entire time." But Scott didn't appear to accept it and said he was "upset". She then stormed away from their table, telling Scott: "I'm literally, I'm out. This is so fucking ridiculous. You won't let me speak Scott! You're talking over me […] I'm so over this shit."

People are now noting how unreasonable and "manipulative" Scott is being, especially because the Kardashians are always making accommodations for him and because Kendall fiercely defended him in a previous episode.

One viewer tweeted: "I can’t stand Scott Disick and don’t understand why the Kardashians always cater to his whinny manipulative ass."

While another raged: "Scott Disick is so manipulative bro. All he does is complain about not being involved in every single activity SHUT THE FUCK UP. Stan @KendallJenner for going off on him."

What do you think? Tweet us @popbuzz and let us know!

The Kardashians fans divided over Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's "uncomfortable" PDA

Kendall Jenner doesn't know how to cut a cucumber

Kim Kardashian reveals Kanye said her "career is over" after wearing an outfit not styled by him

Jesse Williams opens up about nude scenes in Take Me Out after Twitter videos go viral

Kendall Jenner slammed for guilt-tripping Kourtney over Scott right after she got engaged

Jack Harlow criticised after being carried by two Black men at The Kentucky Derby

My Chemical Romance The Foundations of Decay lyrics: Meaning explained

Who is Dorothy Wang's father Roger?

A Simple Favor sequel starring Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick is officially happening.

Bridgerton season 2: Here's why Francesca Bridgerton is missing

Amanda Seyfried defends Jennifer's Body and says she was really proud of it

Hayden Panettiere is officially returning to Scream 6 as Kirby

