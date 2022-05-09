Kendall Jenner called out for guilt-tripping Kourtney Kardashian after she got engaged to Travis Barker

9 May 2022, 17:35 | Updated: 9 May 2022, 17:41

By Sam Prance

Kendall Jenner asks Kourtney Kardashian if she has any sympathy for Scott Disick right after she gets engaged.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kendall Jenner is being called out for guilt-tripping Kourtney Kardashian over her ex Scott Disick right after her engagement.

Last week (May 5), The Kardashians finally showed Travis Barker's moving proposal to Kourtney Kardashian. The couple got engaged a year after they first hooked up and Travis made sure that all of Kourtney's family were there to congratulate her. Well, everyone that is except for Kourtney's own children. Kourtney's mother, Kris Jenner, decided not to invite them.

When Kourtney's sisters were celebrating with her, Kendall began accusing Kourtney of not having sympathy for Scott Disick. Scott is, of course, the father of Kourtney's children and the pair had an on-off relationship for almost a decade. However, it was heavily impacted by Scott's drug and alcohol use, as well as him cheating on her.

Now, Kendall is facing backlash from fans of The Kardashians for making Kourtney and Travis' moment about Scott.

READ MORE: Kendall Jenner doesn't know what "frugal" means in hilarious viral video

Kendall Jenner called out for guilt-tripping Kourtney Kardashian after she got engaged to Travis Barker
Kendall Jenner called out for guilt-tripping Kourtney Kardashian after she got engaged to Travis Barker. Picture: Don Arnold/WireImage, Hulu, Amy Sussman/WireImage for ABA

During Kourtney's engagement party, Kendall asks her sister: "Do you have sympathy for Scott? Do you have sympathy for the position that he's in at all?" Kourtney responds: "Yeah." However, Kendall continues: "Cause it doesn't feel like you do. Just as an outsider." Kourtney then says: "I do," and adds in a VT: "I just don't think that this moment is about Scott."

Defending Kourtney, her sister Kim Kardashian says: "He's also had like five/six years to get over this." Sympathising with Scott further, Kendall adds: "Of course, but it's always going to sting." Kim then shuts the conversation down by saying: "Guys, are we so fucking crazy? Can we talk about this tomorrow and let them enjoy their night out there?"

It's safe to say that Kendall's comments didn't go down well on Twitter. One fan tweeted: "Ngl i'm mad that Kendall was trying to put Scott in the conversation at Kourtney's engagement diner ! "it doesn't look like you care" girl she just got engaged can we let her have her moment?! Scott has had years. Thank god Kim shut this convo."

Another added: "I can’t stand Kendall. Kourtney just got engaged and she’s probably feeling soo happy and now you decide to bring up her ex who had years to get his act together. Kourtney owes Scott nothing! Let the girl be happy."

As it stands, Kendall is yet to address the backlash but it looks like she and Kourtney are on good terms regardless.

Read more about the Kardashians here:

WATCH: Dove Cameron Says Her Ex Was A "Bad Kisser"

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause jokes about coming out after revealing she's dating G-Flip

Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause jokes about coming out after revealing she's dating G Flip

Selling Sunset

Chrishell Stause addresses sheer top wardrobe malfunction

Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause addresses sheer top wardrobe malfunction

Selling Sunset

A Stranger Things x JanSport collection drops on May 16

Stranger Things and JanSport release limited edition backpack collection

Stranger Things

Ncuti Gatwa Doctor Who

Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa announced as the new Doctor Who
The Wilds season 2 cast: Meet the new boys

The Wilds season 2 cast: Meet the boys

Trending on PopBuzz

Idaho considering ban on certain forms of birth control

Idaho considering ban on certain forms of birth control following Roe v. Wade leak

News

Travis Barker says Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish’s music is not pop punk

Travis Barker says Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish’s music is not pop-punk

News

Jack Harlow

Jack Harlow criticised after being carried by two Black men at The Kentucky Derby

Celeb

Heartstopper's Joe Locke wants to play Disney's first gay prince

Heartstopper's Joe Locke wants to play Disney's first gay prince
Maya Vander opens up about her son's stillbirth

Selling Sunset's Maya Vander opens up about heartbreaking stillbirth in reunion episode

Selling Sunset

More TV & Film

The Umbrella Academy

Stranger Things

American Horror Story

You

Sex Education

RuPaul's Drag Race

On My Block

Riverdale