By Sam Prance

Kendall Jenner is being called out for guilt-tripping Kourtney Kardashian over her ex Scott Disick right after her engagement.

Last week (May 5), The Kardashians finally showed Travis Barker's moving proposal to Kourtney Kardashian. The couple got engaged a year after they first hooked up and Travis made sure that all of Kourtney's family were there to congratulate her. Well, everyone that is except for Kourtney's own children. Kourtney's mother, Kris Jenner, decided not to invite them.

When Kourtney's sisters were celebrating with her, Kendall began accusing Kourtney of not having sympathy for Scott Disick. Scott is, of course, the father of Kourtney's children and the pair had an on-off relationship for almost a decade. However, it was heavily impacted by Scott's drug and alcohol use, as well as him cheating on her.

Now, Kendall is facing backlash from fans of The Kardashians for making Kourtney and Travis' moment about Scott.

During Kourtney's engagement party, Kendall asks her sister: "Do you have sympathy for Scott? Do you have sympathy for the position that he's in at all?" Kourtney responds: "Yeah." However, Kendall continues: "Cause it doesn't feel like you do. Just as an outsider." Kourtney then says: "I do," and adds in a VT: "I just don't think that this moment is about Scott."

Defending Kourtney, her sister Kim Kardashian says: "He's also had like five/six years to get over this." Sympathising with Scott further, Kendall adds: "Of course, but it's always going to sting." Kim then shuts the conversation down by saying: "Guys, are we so fucking crazy? Can we talk about this tomorrow and let them enjoy their night out there?"

It's safe to say that Kendall's comments didn't go down well on Twitter. One fan tweeted: "Ngl i'm mad that Kendall was trying to put Scott in the conversation at Kourtney's engagement diner ! "it doesn't look like you care" girl she just got engaged can we let her have her moment?! Scott has had years. Thank god Kim shut this convo."

Another added: "I can’t stand Kendall. Kourtney just got engaged and she’s probably feeling soo happy and now you decide to bring up her ex who had years to get his act together. Kourtney owes Scott nothing! Let the girl be happy."

ngl i'm mad that Kendall was trying to put Scott in the conversation at Kourtney's engagement diner ! "it doesn't look like you care" girl she just got engaged can we let her have her moment?! Scott has had years. Thank god Kim shut this convo #TheKardashians — mbappouz (@claartj55855560) May 5, 2022

Glad Kim put a stop to Kendall making kourts engagement about Scott’s feelings like talk about that tm not 5 minutes after she just got engaged damn #TheKardashians — a⚡️|barchie💛 (@vmydrizzle) May 5, 2022

Me when Kendall asked Kourt about having sympathy for Scott 5 mins after she got engaged #TheKardashians pic.twitter.com/eXFsTDZaN1 — The Slut Pig Podcast (@tsp_pod) May 5, 2022

Can Kendall STFU about Scott and let the night be about Kourtney! I’m not a big Kourtney fan but Scott had YEARS to prove himself and did nothing but bring her problems. Kendall should go watch the first 10 seasons of the show over. #TheKardashians — TheBachelorDiaries (@DiariesBachelor) May 5, 2022

I can’t stand Kendall😤 Kourtney just got engaged and she’s probably feeling soo happy and now you decide to bring up her ex who had YEARS to get his act together. Kourtney owes Scott nothing! Let the girl be happy #TheKardashians — capricornerr🎈 (@ayah_iv) May 5, 2022

Kendall is annoying. Why are you making Kourtney’s engagement about Scott’s feelings? He’s had plenty of chances to get his act together if he truly wanted to be with her #TheKardashians — nat (@_natstradamus) May 5, 2022

As it stands, Kendall is yet to address the backlash but it looks like she and Kourtney are on good terms regardless.

