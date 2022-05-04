Kourtney Kardashian criticised after admitting she "didn't really think about" Met Gala’s theme

When asked about what the Met Gala's 'gilded glamour' theme meant to her, Kourtney responded: "I honestly didn’t really think about it."

Listen to this article Loading audio...

As you'll know, the Met Gala – which is a star-studded fundraising event to support the Met's Costume Institute – has a strict red carpet theme each year that invites designers and celebrities to collaborate and interpret the dress code however they see fit.

For the first time in the Met Gala's recent history, all five Kardashian/Jenner sisters walked the carpet in 2022. While Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner are now regulars, Kourtney and Khloé had not previously been invited to the event.

Khloé looked gorgeous in a glittering gold Moschino gown on the night, while Kourtney rocked a deconstructed Thom Browne fit that complimented her fiancé Travis Barker's look.

But Kourtney's interview comments about her apparent lack of effort in regards to the theme have now gone viral, with fashion lovers and fans of the Met Gala calling her out.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker at the Met Gala 2022. Picture: Getty

In an interview with red carpet host LaLa Anthony, Kourtney said that she "didn’t really think about" the event's 'gilded glamour' portion of the dress code.

Explaining the idea behind their outfits, Kourtney told LaLa: "We’re in Thom Browne. And I’m basically like a deconstructed version of his outfit." Travis added that he thought Kourtney looked "amazing", with Kourtney then adding, "My baby looks amazing".

The couple both looked great together, but some critics complained that they didn't appear to be on theme. However, "White-tie" was also part of the dress code which means Kourtney and Travis' looks were in keeping with the theme. Travis' stylist Chris Kim also revealed that they had been working on the look since August.

When asked about what the 'gilded glamour' theme meant to her, though, honest-as-ever Kourtney responded, "I honestly didn’t really think about it," while laughing, adding, "but, yeah, I feel like his is like it, and then mine’s like, falling – like, dripping off of him."

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker at the Met Gala 2020. Picture: Getty

Of course, Kourtney can dress however she wants (!), but her nonchalant comment seem to have ruffled some feathers.

Some people loved Kourtney's honesty, with one fan on YouTube writing: "'I honestly didn’t really think about it'. Lol the way kourtney says this just kills me. I love that the two of them just don’t really care about what people think and are so themselves."

But others – namely fashion lovers on social media – have criticised her apparent lack of interest in the spirit of putting in the effort when dressing for the event's suggested theme.

One user wrote: "Kourtney Kardashian saying 'I didn't really think about it' when asked abt the theme is so infuriating bc there are so many smaller celebs/fashion bloggers who would fucking eat and instead she gets invited :) [sic]"

Another added, "Kourtney Kardashian saying she didn’t really think about the theme? girl we can tell but don’t be so disrespectful wtf," with writer Sophie Ross also writing: "Kourtney said 'yes this is my first met gala and I don’t care to be invited back ever again'."

kourtney kardashian saying "I didn't really think about it" when asked abt the theme is so infuriating bc there are so many smaller celebs/fashion bloggers who would fucking eat and instead she gets invited :) — kat (@muglersx) May 3, 2022

kourtney kardashian saying she didn’t really think about the theme? girl we can tell but don’t be so disrespectful wtf — caits (@canth0ldout) May 3, 2022

Kourtney said “yes this is my first met gala and I don’t care to be invited back ever again” https://t.co/wlB7XfneYa — Sophie Ross (@SophRossss) May 3, 2022

In an Instagram post shared a few days after the event, Kourtney went into more detail about her and Travis' look that was put together by the Thom Browne team.

She wrote: "A massive thank you to @thombrowne for your vision. When I heard that Travis and I were the first couple you had dressed, how important it was to you that our story be told, for us to be an extension of each other, it meant so much to us."

"I love how I was the deconstructed version of his perfectly polished look. I had all of the elements from his look draped all over me. His pleated skirt, jacket and suit pants were dripping from my skirt. Thank you so much to the entire @thombrowne team for your kindness, patience and exquisite attention to detail."

Kourtney's "didn’t really think about it" comment is a stark contrast to the thoughts Sarah Jessica Parker recently shared on the Met Gala attendees who don't bother putting in the effort when it comes to the theme.

"Whenever I go to the Met, I don’t understand how everyone else didn’t spend seven to ten months working on it," she told Vogue. "I’m like, ‘How do you not arrive exhausted by the details of getting it right?’ All these people came together and worked really really hard to put together an extraordinary exhibit."

"It is an assignment and you should interpret it, and it should be labor intensive, and it should be challenging. It would be so easy to find a beautiful dress to wear that night, like, that would be a great relief, like going on vacation!” she joked. "But that is not the assignment. The assignment is the theme."

Read more Met Gala stories here: