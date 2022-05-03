Kim Kardashian slammed for admitting she lost 16 pounds in 3 weeks to fit into her Met Gala dress

3 May 2022

Jazmin Duribe

Jazmin Duribe

Marilyn Monroe famously wore the dress to sing 'Happy Birthday' for President John F Kennedy in 1962.

Kim Kardashian has given us some truly iconic Met Gala looks over the years, so given her reputation, she went to great lengths to squeeze herself into Marilyn Monroe's dress for the 2022 Met Gala – including losing a whopping 16 pounds in only three weeks.

You could never find someone more committed to her fashion looks than Kim Kardashian. The billionaire businesswoman recently admitted that she would wear adult diapers and stop herself from going to the bathroom if it meant her outfit was on point, so losing a dramatic amount of weight to fit into one dress was an absolute no brainer for Kim.

The 41-year-old attended the 2022 Met Gala alongside her boyfriend Pete Davidson on Monday night (May 2). Kim's vintage Jean-Louis gown featured over six thousand crystals embellished all over the nude fabric. She kept everything else rather simple, scraping her newly-dyed locks into a sleek bun and rocking a white fur coat worn around her shoulders.

The historic gown was actually first worn by Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe, who famously caused a stir when she wore it to sing for President John F Kennedy on his 45th birthday in 1962.

Kim Kardashian slammed for admitting she lost 16 pounds in 3 weeks to fit into her Met Gala dress
Kim Kardashian slammed for admitting she lost 16 pounds in 3 weeks to fit into her Met Gala dress. Picture: Alamy

The dress is the most expensive dress sold at auction (selling for a whopping $4.8 million in 2016) and an incredibly important part of American history. It currently sits in Ripley’s Believe It Or Not Museum and because of its historical significance it cannot be altered in anyway, something that Kim discovered when she tried it on three weeks before the event and it didn't fit.

Although the dress fit in the first fitting, the second one didn't go to plan. Kim revealed that she lost 16 pounds in only three weeks in order to fit into the dress. "The dress was transported by guards and I had to wear gloves to try it on," Kim said in a red carpet interview with LaLa Anthony for Vogue's livestream.

"I always thought she was extremely curvy. I imagined I might be smaller in some places where she was bigger and bigger in places where she was smaller. So when it didn’t fit me I wanted to cry because it can’t be altered at all."

Marilyn Monroe Singing "Happy Birthday" to JFK
Marilyn Monroe Singing "Happy Birthday" to JFK. Picture: Getty

Kim then embarked on a strict diet, not wanting to choose a new dress to wear. She added: "I would wear a sauna suit twice a day, run on the treadmill, completely cut out all sugar and all carbs, and just eat the cleanest veggies and protein. I didn’t starve myself, but I was so strict. I wanted to cry tears of joy when it went up."

That wasn't all Kim did for the look, though. Kim – or rather her hairdresser – spent "14 hours straight" bleaching her hair to a platinum blonde like Marilyn.

People thought that it was a little problematic that Kim not only lost a substantial amount of weight in such little time to fit into the dress, she was seemingly being proud about it and publicised it. Kim was then accused of promoting damaging and unhealthy body standards.

Kim actually didn't wear the dress all night. In fact, she was in the gown for only a couple of minutes. Because the dress is essentially priceless, she didn't want to ruin it, and therefore changed into a replica.

