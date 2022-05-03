Kylie Jenner is being roasted for her 2022 Met Gala outfit

By Jazmin Duribe

Kylie's dress was a touching tribute to late Off-White fashion designer Virgil Abloh.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kylie Jenner has officially returned to the red carpet after welcoming her son in February for the 2022 Met Gala, and her outfit? Let's just say choices were made, decisions were… decisioning.

On Monday (May 2), Kylie headed to New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art for the annual Met Gala aka the biggest night in fashion. It was actually a family affair because her sister's Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, as well as her mother Kris Jenner, were also in attendance.

Each year the Met Gala has a particular theme and this year's theme was "Gilded Glamour". Think wealth, think New York old money and over-the-top glamour. And so, in keeping with the theme, what did Kylie choose to wear? A baseball cap and a wedding dress…

READ MORE: Kylie Jenner reveals she's been struggling since giving birth to son

The internet is roasting Kylie Jenner's Met Gala outfit. Picture: @kyliejenner via Instagram, Alamy

Kylie's custom Off-White gown featured a romantic ruffled skirt, corseted bodice and a mesh t-shirt beneath it with the brand's signature "Off" logo. The Kylie Cosmetics mogul accessorised with a white baseball cap that came complete with a veil and flowers appliquéd on the top. She even turned the cap backwards for a little extra ~razzle dazzle~.

Now, there is actually heartfelt meaning behind the look. The wedding dress was designed by Off-White founder Virgil Abloh, who sadly passed away in November 2021. The Kardashian-Jenners were incredibly close to Virgil, especially Kylie's sister Kim and her estranged husband Kanye West, and the dress was worn as a tribute to the iconic late designer's memory and his connection to American fashion (Kylie was actually meant to attend the Met with him in 2020 but the event was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.)

Kylie Jenner attends The 2022 Met Gala. Picture: Gotham/Getty Images

Is Kylie taking a much-needed fashion risk? Absolutely. Does it fit the theme? Er… sorry, it's a no. As you can imagine the internet fashion critics were out in full force dissecting Kylie's Met Gala look. She was even trending on Twitter.

Here's all the memes and reactions to Kylie Jenner's Met Gala 2022 outfit.

Kylie literally did a whole Harper’s Bazaar shoot that would have been perfect inspo and she really turned up in that.. off white did her dirty😭 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/F91QhsMlK2 — Adrienne (@adiwildridge) May 3, 2022

biggest glowdown in HISTORY WORSE THAN GIGI HERS

she really went from#MetGala #MetGala2022 #KylieJenner

this to this wtf pic.twitter.com/6X8BTpAlZg — im mad (@imsofxkinmadd) May 2, 2022

Literally the worst Kylie has ever looked. And I always like what she wears. 🫥 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/CjXePdQuQD — Katherine (@KatherineArlena) May 2, 2022

Kylie Jenner at the Met Gala looking like this #MetGala pic.twitter.com/UrYacAu54A — jonnie (@j0nie00) May 3, 2022

How we go from this to this? Really?

Kylie at Met gala #KylieJenner #MetGala pic.twitter.com/pmOE5bfw6e — Juan (@itsjuanmunoz) May 2, 2022

taking off my glasses for the night because after seeing kylie jenner’s 2022 met gala look I’ve seen enough pic.twitter.com/xK05FiCY4O — NAT (@tashgsm) May 3, 2022

Please look at Kylie Jenners 2022 Met Gala dress to see why we do not need Billionaires. All that damn money stealing food out of peoples mouths and she doesn’t even have the decency to use our money for a decent outfit for the #MetGala



Pathetic! Abolish Billionaires pic.twitter.com/dZGUdWngMb — Kim Dealz (@mercuryslabz) May 3, 2022

Watching our country make a wildly regressive decision that could affect millions of lives and then clicking the next story and seeing Kylie Jenner wearing an off white baseball cap at the met gala pic.twitter.com/TkHsGu2oje — karelia (@kareliaaj) May 3, 2022

What Kylie Jenner should of worn to the Met Gala. Instead she went to a fashion show wearing no fashions, how dreadful. #metgala pic.twitter.com/bGeMctqBdN — Murad Merali (@MuradMerali) May 3, 2022

What do you think of Kylie Jenner's Met Gala outfit? Tweet us @popbuzz and let us know!

Read more Kylie Jenner stories here: