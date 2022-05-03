Kylie Jenner is being roasted for her 2022 Met Gala outfit

3 May 2022

Jazmin Duribe

Jazmin Duribe

Kylie's dress was a touching tribute to late Off-White fashion designer Virgil Abloh.

Kylie Jenner has officially returned to the red carpet after welcoming her son in February for the 2022 Met Gala, and her outfit? Let's just say choices were made, decisions were… decisioning.

On Monday (May 2), Kylie headed to New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art for the annual Met Gala aka the biggest night in fashion. It was actually a family affair because her sister's Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, as well as her mother Kris Jenner, were also in attendance.

Each year the Met Gala has a particular theme and this year's theme was "Gilded Glamour". Think wealth, think New York old money and over-the-top glamour. And so, in keeping with the theme, what did Kylie choose to wear? A baseball cap and a wedding dress…

The internet is roasting Kylie Jenner's Met Gala outfit
The internet is roasting Kylie Jenner's Met Gala outfit. Picture: @kyliejenner via Instagram, Alamy

Kylie's custom Off-White gown featured a romantic ruffled skirt, corseted bodice and a mesh t-shirt beneath it with the brand's signature "Off" logo. The Kylie Cosmetics mogul accessorised with a white baseball cap that came complete with a veil and flowers appliquéd on the top. She even turned the cap backwards for a little extra ~razzle dazzle~.

Now, there is actually heartfelt meaning behind the look. The wedding dress was designed by Off-White founder Virgil Abloh, who sadly passed away in November 2021. The Kardashian-Jenners were incredibly close to Virgil, especially Kylie's sister Kim and her estranged husband Kanye West, and the dress was worn as a tribute to the iconic late designer's memory and his connection to American fashion (Kylie was actually meant to attend the Met with him in 2020 but the event was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.)

Kylie Jenner attends The 2022 Met Gala
Kylie Jenner attends The 2022 Met Gala. Picture: Gotham/Getty Images

Is Kylie taking a much-needed fashion risk? Absolutely. Does it fit the theme? Er… sorry, it's a no. As you can imagine the internet fashion critics were out in full force dissecting Kylie's Met Gala look. She was even trending on Twitter.

Here's all the memes and reactions to Kylie Jenner's Met Gala 2022 outfit.

