25 memes from the Met Gala 2022 that actually nailed the theme
3 May 2022, 12:45 | Updated: 3 May 2022, 12:48
"Me getting ready to judge the met gala looks from the comfort of my bed."
And just like that, the 2022 Met Gala is over. The red carpet was red carpet-ed, the celebrities did their celebrity-ing and the memes were truly memed.
This year, the Met Gala theme was 'Gilded Glamour and white tie', tying into the the Met's "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" exhibition. (2022's theme was also a continuation of 2021's theme, "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion".)
As always with the Met Gala, the red carpet offerings were a mixed bag. While some absolutely nailed the theme with perfect execution (Blake Lively, you're doing amazing sweetie!), not everyone managed to turn a 'Gilded Glamour' look.
Of course, the internet was watching on with their Fashion Police badges at the ready, their Miranda Priestly-level judgement dialled up to 100... And the memes were out of control.
Here's some of the best memes, tweets and reactions to the 2022 Met Gala red carpet.
Me? Judging? Never!
me: "no one understood the assignment, they look so out of place and ugly!!" #MetGala2022 #MetGala— Moksh (@evermoksh) May 2, 2022
meanwhile me: pic.twitter.com/A5WSGDeywE
me getting ready to judge the met gala looks from the comfort of my bed #MetGala pic.twitter.com/CJDzeTPjCh— ✨ (@PRADAXBBY) May 2, 2022
Gold? For Gilded Glamour? Groundbreaking.
me waiting to judge the met gala looks pic.twitter.com/mBUezCDTYA— that's so haute (@thatssohaute) May 1, 2022
If you're wearing a boring black tux, you're not coming in x
The men in Met Gala every year:#MetGala #MetGala2022 pic.twitter.com/fl302PdC23— 🧣 WILDEST DREAMS AH AHAHAHA 🧣 (@swiftoursonggg) May 2, 2022
This should be an official rule. I’m so serious. #MetGala #MetGala2022 pic.twitter.com/C6pr0wmrZa— ༺Nitza༻ (@nitzamanzano) May 2, 2022
Let them in!!
just spotted the volturi at the #MetGala pic.twitter.com/WjQnDT3uWc— twilight renaissance (@twilightreborn) May 2, 2022
Anna Wintour, if you're reading this...
i just feel like the met gala should be conditional upon arrival like an outfit check at the door and if ur not on theme ur getting sent home! sorry the local mall is down the street lets try again— cay (@koralinadean) May 2, 2022
Not the Zara sale!
fashion in the gilded age is supposed to be about showing off your wealth and extravagance why are these celebs wearing party dresses that look like they came from a zara sale— 𓂀 (@girIsonfiIm) May 2, 2022
He's not even on theme but he served anyway.
Shrek on theme at the 2022 #MetGala red carpet #MetGala2022 pic.twitter.com/tMJHjt6oXU— 𝑅𝒶𝓎 🍓 (@ray_f13) May 2, 2022
It's giving hottest Disney prince to ever do it. It's givingggg Doctor Strange variant.
prince eric x shawn mendes— 𝐀𝐧𝐧𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐲𝐫𝐚 (@annesverse) May 3, 2022
no, wait a sec-#MetGala pic.twitter.com/2MmJyRCStw
Shawn Mendes nuova variante di Doctor Strange.#MetGala #MetGala2022 pic.twitter.com/jtOVSvND6r— blackshadow➰ (@giorgiadvr) May 2, 2022
Cast Billie in the Sweeney Todd reboot nowwwww.
Mrs. Lovett when her pies started selling again pic.twitter.com/hwleQHKj0o— Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) May 3, 2022
This is actually iconic from Bad Bunny, tbh.
Same energy #MetGala pic.twitter.com/cfOGUBO0Bg— J.A. (@ArrietaJustin) May 3, 2022
Some people weren't too excited by Emma Stone's lewk.
(FYI, Emma re-wore her own Louis Vuitton wedding dress for the event, opting for a statement on sustainability rather than an extravagant gilded spectacle. While she looked gorgeous, others wanted her to channel the impeccable costume design of Cruella.)
You did not play cruella de vil to look like this #MetGala #MetGala2022 pic.twitter.com/sgdDzuzkoF— sara (@saraa_oz) May 2, 2022
you are gonna tell me emma stone played fashionista cruella and went to the met like this ? nah get your money back. #metgala pic.twitter.com/rQoOpddnCK— karla (@koredakota) May 2, 2022
If you know, you know.
They’re dressed like those houses pic.twitter.com/pexbQfKooh— fuecoco stan czech hunter x hunter (@dps_moira) May 3, 2022
Is Sebastian Stan on theme? Probably not. Are we living for the lewk anyway? YES!
sebastian stan the other guys— fer 🪩 (@i96HSDAN) May 2, 2022
at the Met gala at the #MetGala pic.twitter.com/Zyf4k3VhRM
sebastian stan, so stunning #MetGala #MetGala2022 pic.twitter.com/ribKIWKBfc— grace ४ moon knight era ; -1 for MoM (@merccvry) May 2, 2022
All the KarJenners walked the red carpet at the Met Gala for the first time...
this how fifth harmony used to show up to events pic.twitter.com/JpfbbAdO36— k ✰ (@wrstbhavior) May 3, 2022
And let's just say some may have been more *on theme* than others.
Kim Kardashian seeing her sisters.#MetGala pic.twitter.com/ihV77ANzpm— Gabbii (@Gabriel_aaquino) May 3, 2022
Gunna, House of 🅿
come on Gunna Lannister https://t.co/XyIVz1Wz3w— 𝔰𝔲𝔠𝔠𝔲𝔟𝔲𝔰 (@bimboyugari) May 2, 2022
Screaming!
Me leaving Best Buy with a 24 inch tv https://t.co/FwuHugdXEo— HOOD VOGUE is tired of poverty (@keyon) May 2, 2022
I can't unsee it.
now why Camila Cabello dressed up as one of these cakes #MetGala #MetGala2022 pic.twitter.com/MyQwG4wIFk— THEFINEBARB (@THEFINEBARB) May 2, 2022
The stairs at the Met Gala are the true villain.
jason derulo has fallen down the stairs at the met gala😵 pic.twitter.com/zOlFuYcs1c— 💲🤍 (@makeupbyshaniah) May 2, 2022
🚨| BREAKING: Harry Styles has fallen down the stairs at the #MetGala2022 pic.twitter.com/fEPL74vHh7— laura🏠 (@er0sbaby) May 2, 2022
LET HER HOST!!!
If I ever get invited to the #MetGala I would replicate one of my past iconic looks… pic.twitter.com/y6ZFT9OBSG— Ashley Tisdale (@ashleytisdale) May 2, 2022
Tom and Zendaya, please come home! The kids miss you!
TOM HOLLAND AND ZENDAYA IM SCREAMING OMG OMG pic.twitter.com/FC4yJA4ORZ— m (@cherrydayas) May 2, 2022