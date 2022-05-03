25 memes from the Met Gala 2022 that actually nailed the theme

3 May 2022, 12:45 | Updated: 3 May 2022, 12:48

By Katie Louise Smith

"Me getting ready to judge the met gala looks from the comfort of my bed."

And just like that, the 2022 Met Gala is over. The red carpet was red carpet-ed, the celebrities did their celebrity-ing and the memes were truly memed.

This year, the Met Gala theme was 'Gilded Glamour and white tie', tying into the the Met's "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" exhibition. (2022's theme was also a continuation of 2021's theme, "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion".)

As always with the Met Gala, the red carpet offerings were a mixed bag. While some absolutely nailed the theme with perfect execution (Blake Lively, you're doing amazing sweetie!), not everyone managed to turn a 'Gilded Glamour' look.

Of course, the internet was watching on with their Fashion Police badges at the ready, their Miranda Priestly-level judgement dialled up to 100... And the memes were out of control.

Here's some of the best memes, tweets and reactions to the 2022 Met Gala red carpet.

All the best 2022 Met Gala memes
All the best 2022 Met Gala memes. Picture: James Devaney/GC Images, Marvel via Twitter

Me? Judging? Never!

Gold? For Gilded Glamour? Groundbreaking.

If you're wearing a boring black tux, you're not coming in x

Let them in!!

Anna Wintour, if you're reading this...

Not the Zara sale!

He's not even on theme but he served anyway.

It's giving hottest Disney prince to ever do it. It's givingggg Doctor Strange variant.

Cast Billie in the Sweeney Todd reboot nowwwww.

This is actually iconic from Bad Bunny, tbh.

Some people weren't too excited by Emma Stone's lewk.

(FYI, Emma re-wore her own Louis Vuitton wedding dress for the event, opting for a statement on sustainability rather than an extravagant gilded spectacle. While she looked gorgeous, others wanted her to channel the impeccable costume design of Cruella.)

If you know, you know.

Is Sebastian Stan on theme? Probably not. Are we living for the lewk anyway? YES!

All the KarJenners walked the red carpet at the Met Gala for the first time...

And let's just say some may have been more *on theme* than others.

Gunna, House of 🅿

Screaming!

I can't unsee it.

The stairs at the Met Gala are the true villain.

LET HER HOST!!!

Tom and Zendaya, please come home! The kids miss you!

WATCH: Dove Cameron Says Her Ex Was A "Bad Kisser"

Latest Viral News

Charli D'Amelio

Charli D'Amelio: 23 facts about the TikTok star you need to know
Andrew Garfield goes viral for texting at the Oscars

Andrew Garfield confirms he was texting friends about Will Smith slap in viral Oscars meme
All the best Selling Sunset season 5 memes

23 Selling Sunset season 5 memes that are almost as iconic as Christine
Adam Ray Okay facts

Adam Ray Okay: 12 facts about TikTok's Rosa you need to know

Loren Gray

Loren Gray: 16 things you never knew about the TikTok star

Trending on PopBuzz

Charli D'Amelio fans call out "gross" people asking her to start an OnlyFans.

Charli D'Amelio fans call out "gross" people asking her to start an OnlyFans now she's 18

TikTok

Dylan O'Brien says he is officially in his "slut era"

Dylan O'Brien says he is officially in his "slut era"

Celeb

Dove Cameron PopBuzz Interview

Dove Cameron reveals what gives her the ick in relationships | PopBuzz Meets

Features

Harry Styles and Florence Pugh star in Don't Worry Darling

Harry Styles and Florence Pugh fans are losing it over new Don't Worry Darling trailer

News

Heartstopper's Joe Locke slams trolls calling him "ugly" on social media

Heartstopper's Joe Locke slams trolls calling him "ugly" on social media

News

Kim Kardashian slammed for admitting she lost 16 pounds in 3 weeks to fit into her Met Gala dress

Kim Kardashian slammed for admitting she lost 16 pounds in 3 weeks to fit into her Met Gala dress

Celeb