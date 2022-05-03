25 memes from the Met Gala 2022 that actually nailed the theme

By Katie Louise Smith

"Me getting ready to judge the met gala looks from the comfort of my bed."

And just like that, the 2022 Met Gala is over. The red carpet was red carpet-ed, the celebrities did their celebrity-ing and the memes were truly memed.

This year, the Met Gala theme was 'Gilded Glamour and white tie', tying into the the Met's "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" exhibition. (2022's theme was also a continuation of 2021's theme, "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion".)

As always with the Met Gala, the red carpet offerings were a mixed bag. While some absolutely nailed the theme with perfect execution (Blake Lively, you're doing amazing sweetie!), not everyone managed to turn a 'Gilded Glamour' look.

Of course, the internet was watching on with their Fashion Police badges at the ready, their Miranda Priestly-level judgement dialled up to 100... And the memes were out of control.

Here's some of the best memes, tweets and reactions to the 2022 Met Gala red carpet.

All the best 2022 Met Gala memes. Picture: James Devaney/GC Images, Marvel via Twitter

Me? Judging? Never!

me: "no one understood the assignment, they look so out of place and ugly!!" #MetGala2022 #MetGala

meanwhile me: pic.twitter.com/A5WSGDeywE — Moksh (@evermoksh) May 2, 2022

me getting ready to judge the met gala looks from the comfort of my bed #MetGala pic.twitter.com/CJDzeTPjCh — ✨ (@PRADAXBBY) May 2, 2022

Gold? For Gilded Glamour? Groundbreaking.

me waiting to judge the met gala looks pic.twitter.com/mBUezCDTYA — that's so haute (@thatssohaute) May 1, 2022

If you're wearing a boring black tux, you're not coming in x

Let them in!!

just spotted the volturi at the #MetGala pic.twitter.com/WjQnDT3uWc — twilight renaissance (@twilightreborn) May 2, 2022

Anna Wintour, if you're reading this...

i just feel like the met gala should be conditional upon arrival like an outfit check at the door and if ur not on theme ur getting sent home! sorry the local mall is down the street lets try again — cay (@koralinadean) May 2, 2022

Not the Zara sale!

fashion in the gilded age is supposed to be about showing off your wealth and extravagance why are these celebs wearing party dresses that look like they came from a zara sale — 𓂀 (@girIsonfiIm) May 2, 2022

He's not even on theme but he served anyway.

It's giving hottest Disney prince to ever do it. It's givingggg Doctor Strange variant.

prince eric x shawn mendes

no, wait a sec-#MetGala pic.twitter.com/2MmJyRCStw — 𝐀𝐧𝐧𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐲𝐫𝐚 (@annesverse) May 3, 2022

Cast Billie in the Sweeney Todd reboot nowwwww.

Mrs. Lovett when her pies started selling again pic.twitter.com/hwleQHKj0o — Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) May 3, 2022

This is actually iconic from Bad Bunny, tbh.

Some people weren't too excited by Emma Stone's lewk.

(FYI, Emma re-wore her own Louis Vuitton wedding dress for the event, opting for a statement on sustainability rather than an extravagant gilded spectacle. While she looked gorgeous, others wanted her to channel the impeccable costume design of Cruella.)

You did not play cruella de vil to look like this #MetGala #MetGala2022 pic.twitter.com/sgdDzuzkoF — sara (@saraa_oz) May 2, 2022

you are gonna tell me emma stone played fashionista cruella and went to the met like this ? nah get your money back. #metgala pic.twitter.com/rQoOpddnCK — karla (@koredakota) May 2, 2022

If you know, you know.

They’re dressed like those houses pic.twitter.com/pexbQfKooh — fuecoco stan czech hunter x hunter (@dps_moira) May 3, 2022

Is Sebastian Stan on theme? Probably not. Are we living for the lewk anyway? YES!

sebastian stan the other guys

at the Met gala at the #MetGala pic.twitter.com/Zyf4k3VhRM — fer 🪩 (@i96HSDAN) May 2, 2022

All the KarJenners walked the red carpet at the Met Gala for the first time...

this how fifth harmony used to show up to events pic.twitter.com/JpfbbAdO36 — k ✰ (@wrstbhavior) May 3, 2022

And let's just say some may have been more *on theme* than others.

Gunna, House of 🅿

come on Gunna Lannister https://t.co/XyIVz1Wz3w — 𝔰𝔲𝔠𝔠𝔲𝔟𝔲𝔰 (@bimboyugari) May 2, 2022

Screaming!

Me leaving Best Buy with a 24 inch tv https://t.co/FwuHugdXEo — HOOD VOGUE is tired of poverty (@keyon) May 2, 2022

I can't unsee it.

now why Camila Cabello dressed up as one of these cakes #MetGala #MetGala2022 pic.twitter.com/MyQwG4wIFk — THEFINEBARB (@THEFINEBARB) May 2, 2022

The stairs at the Met Gala are the true villain.

jason derulo has fallen down the stairs at the met gala😵 pic.twitter.com/zOlFuYcs1c — 💲🤍 (@makeupbyshaniah) May 2, 2022

🚨| BREAKING: Harry Styles has fallen down the stairs at the #MetGala2022 pic.twitter.com/fEPL74vHh7 — laura🏠 (@er0sbaby) May 2, 2022

LET HER HOST!!!

If I ever get invited to the #MetGala I would replicate one of my past iconic looks… pic.twitter.com/y6ZFT9OBSG — Ashley Tisdale (@ashleytisdale) May 2, 2022

Tom and Zendaya, please come home! The kids miss you!

TOM HOLLAND AND ZENDAYA IM SCREAMING OMG OMG pic.twitter.com/FC4yJA4ORZ — m (@cherrydayas) May 2, 2022

