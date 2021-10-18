Kim Kardashian posts video of Kourtney's huge engagement ring from Travis Barker

18 October 2021, 12:40

By Sam Prance

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have announced their engagement.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are engaged and Kim Kardashian has just shown fans what Kourtney's engagement ring looks like.

Fans of Kourtney and Travis will already know that the reality TV superstar and Blink-182 drummer have been inseparable for months. The couple first started dating in January 2021 and have regularly given people glimpses into their relationship via social media. Kourtney even helped Travis overcome his fear of flying following a fatal plane crash.

Now, Kourtney and Travis have revealed that they're getting married and Travis has given Kourtney the most beautiful ring.

Kourtney Kardashian shows off giant ring after getting engaged to Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian shows off giant ring after getting engaged to Travis Barker. Picture: Jason Kempin/Getty Images, @kimkardashian via Instagram

Taking to her Instagram page last night (Oct 17), Kourtney shared a set of romantic photos of her and Travis on the beach. In the pictures, they are surrounded by roses and candles, as they embrace each other and look longingly into each other's eyes. Kourtney captioned the post: "forever @travisbarker" and Travis commented: "FOREVER".

Kourtney and Travis' close friends then confirmed that the couple are indeed engaged by sharing pictures and videos of the couple with Kourtney's engagement ring on full display. Kourtney's sister Kim Kardashian West, shared a video on Twitter with the caption: "KRAVIS FOREVER" with Bruno Mars' 'Marry You' playing in the background.

As it stands, Kourtney and Travis are yet to announce a wedding date. We shall update you as soon as they do.

Congratulations Kourtney and Travis!

