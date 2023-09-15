Lili Reinhart calls out lack of "average sized arms represented in mainstream media"

15 September 2023, 17:46

Lili Reinhart celebrates Riverdale's 100th episode

By Sam Prance

"We’ve glamorized these skinny arms that, for most of us, can only be achieved if you’re a literal adolescent."

Lili Reinhart has opened up about her body dysmorphia and called for more "average sized arms" representation in media.

Lili Reinhart is never afraid to speak out. Over the course of her career, Lili has often called out trolls for making comments about her weight. Just last year, she also criticised Kim Kardashian's comments about not eating so that she could fit into Marilyn Monroe's dress for the Met Gala. Lili called Kim's remarks "So wrong. So fucked on 100s of levels."

Now, Lili has taken to social media to ask why there aren't more "average sized arms" on screen and in celebrity culture.

Lili Reinhart calls out lack of "average sized arms represented in mainstream media"
Lili Reinhart calls out lack of "average sized arms represented in mainstream media". Picture: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Max Mara, Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

On Twitter last night (Sep 14), Lili tweeted: "I wish there were more average sized arms represented in mainstream media for women. My body dysmorphia has been going crazy because I feel like my arms need to be half the size they are currently? We’ve glamorized these skinny arms that, for most of us, can only be achieved if you’re a literal adolescent."

She then continued to say: "I truly wonder how anyone survives or gets through this life without having severe BD. Maybe it’s a cruel amplified version in combination with my OCD, but damn. The amount of time I’ve wasted thinking about my arms in the last few months is insane."

Lili ended by writing: "I wanted to throw my own thoughts out there to let other women know they aren’t alone."

Fans have since praised Lili for speaking out. One person replied: "I always look at my arms the same way 🥺 thank you for sharing." Another wrote: "i hate my arms. i feel they look huge and ruin every picture i take :(((".

Someone also tweeted: "Thank you so much for commenting on this. I feel like my arms ruin every photo/outfit." and "i never wear tank tops for this very reason🥺😭".

It should go without saying that all arm sizes are beautiful. Here's hoping that the media represents more arm sizes better in future!

