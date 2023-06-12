Manu Rios shuts down fake viral sexually explicit video of him

12 June 2023, 12:00 | Updated: 12 June 2023, 17:27

Elite’s André Lamoglia and Manu Rios sing Katy Perry

By Sam Prance

The fake video appears to be a deepfake.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Manu Rios has just confirmed that a sexually explicit video of him that went viral on social media over the weekend is fake.

Over the course of the past few years, deepfakes and AI generated videos and songs have reached unprecedented levels of realism. Earlier this year, Robert Pattinson spoke out against "terrifying" deepfakes of him that regularly appear on TikTok. Not to mention, musicians have recently been criticising the rise in AI generated songs that fake their own voices.

Now, Elite actor Manu Rios has fallen victim to a new sexually explicit deepfake video and he's calling out the perpetrator online.

READ MORE: Elite season 7 cast: Who is leaving Elite after season 6 and who is joining?

Manu Rios shuts down fake viral sexually explicit video of him on Twitter
Manu Rios shuts down fake viral sexually explicit video of him on Twitter. Picture: Kristy Sparow/Getty Images, Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

On Sunday, a video of Manu Rios appearing to masturbate went viral online. Noticing the video circulating on social media, Manu, who rarely uses Twitter, took to his own account to set the record straight. The beloved Elite actor tweeted: "that video is fake… internet can be fucking scary and weird sometimes."

Fans then rallied around Manu to show their support. One person tweeted: "the fact that someone decided to OBVIOUSLY deepfake manu in that video just for clicks and attention really drives me insane".

Another fan wrote: "i’m so sorry this happened to you. people are weird"

It should go without saying that sexually explicit deepfakes are wrong. If you see any videos like that on social media, please report them.

Read more about Elite here:

LISTEN: Niall Horan breaks down every song on The Show on new podcast Making The Album

Niall Horan Breaks Down Every Song On 'The Show' | Making The Album

Latest Celebrity News

Michael Clifford and Crystal Leigh are expecting their first baby

5SOS's Michael Clifford expecting first baby with wife Crystal Leigh

Wednesday actor Percy Hynes White issues statement regarding sexual assault allegations

Wednesday's Percy Hynes White issues statement following sexual assault allegations

Elliot Page opens up about awful transphobic verbal assault he experienced in 2022

Elliot Page details horrific transphobic assault threat after coming out at trans

Elliot Page

Elliot Page opens up about "painful" secret relationship with a closeted co-star

Jenna Ortega’s mother calls her out over viral smoking photos

Jenna Ortega’s mother calls her out over viral smoking photos

Kim Kardashian says Kanye West's behaviour will harm their kids more than her sex tape

Kim Kardashian says Kanye West's behaviour will harm their kids more than her sex tape

Trending on PopBuzz

Love Island Summer 2023 soundtrack: What songs were on Love Island tonight?

Love Island Summer 2023 soundtrack: What songs were on Love Island tonight?

Love Island

Never Have I Ever fans think Devi ended up with the wrong boy

Never Have I Ever fans think Devi ended up with the wrong boy

Never Have I Ever

How to watch and listen to Niall Horan's Making The Album podcast episode

Making The Album: Niall Horan breaks down every song on The Show on new podcast

Niall Horan

Tom Holland shares update on Spider-Man 4

Tom Holland casts doubt on Spider-Man 4 in new interview

News

Jennifer Lawrence says she's open to returning as Katniss in the future

Jennifer Lawrence is "100%" open to play Katniss again in a new Hunger Games movie

News

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All 44 songs played by Taylor revealed

Taylor Swift