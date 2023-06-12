Manu Rios shuts down fake viral sexually explicit video of him

By Sam Prance

The fake video appears to be a deepfake.

Manu Rios has just confirmed that a sexually explicit video of him that went viral on social media over the weekend is fake.

Over the course of the past few years, deepfakes and AI generated videos and songs have reached unprecedented levels of realism. Earlier this year, Robert Pattinson spoke out against "terrifying" deepfakes of him that regularly appear on TikTok. Not to mention, musicians have recently been criticising the rise in AI generated songs that fake their own voices.

Now, Elite actor Manu Rios has fallen victim to a new sexually explicit deepfake video and he's calling out the perpetrator online.

Manu Rios shuts down fake viral sexually explicit video of him on Twitter. Picture: Kristy Sparow/Getty Images, Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

On Sunday, a video of Manu Rios appearing to masturbate went viral online. Noticing the video circulating on social media, Manu, who rarely uses Twitter, took to his own account to set the record straight. The beloved Elite actor tweeted: "that video is fake… internet can be fucking scary and weird sometimes."

Fans then rallied around Manu to show their support. One person tweeted: "the fact that someone decided to OBVIOUSLY deepfake manu in that video just for clicks and attention really drives me insane".

Another fan wrote: "i’m so sorry this happened to you. people are weird"

It should go without saying that sexually explicit deepfakes are wrong. If you see any videos like that on social media, please report them.

