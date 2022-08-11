Millie Bobby Brown says she doesn't understand why so many people hate her

By Sam Prance

“It’s really hard to be hated on when you don’t know who you are yet."

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Millie Bobby Brown has opened up about being the subject of trolling and said she doesn't understand why people hate her.

At just 18 years old, Millie Bobby Brown has experienced more online bullying and harassment than most people experience in a lifetime. Speaking to Vogue Hong Kong earlier this year, Millie explained that the incessant trolling led her to be scared of walking down the street: "It was always primarily social media and the media that would give me the most anxiety."

Now, Millie has revealed why she avoids social media in general now and explained how hard being hated as a teenager is.

READ MORE: Millie Bobby Brown opens up about "unhealthy situation" with ex Hunter Ecimovic

Millie Bobby Brown says she doesn't understand why so many people hate her. Picture: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Samsung, @milliebobbybrown via Instagram

Speaking to Allure, Millie said that she still doesn't understand why "being herself generates so much vitriol".

Millie explained: "It’s really hard to be hated on when you don’t know who you are yet. So it’s like, ‘What do they hate about me? ’Cause I don’t know who I am.’ It’s almost like, ‘Okay, I’m going to try being this today.’ [And then they say], ‘Oh, no, I hate that.’ ‘Okay. Forget that. I’m going to try being this today.’ ‘Oh, my God! I hate when you do that.’"

She continued: "Then you just start shutting down because you’re like, ‘Who am I meant to be? Who do they need me to be for them?’ Then I started to grow more, and my family and friends really helped. It helped to be able to understand that I don’t need to be anything they said that I need to be."

Millie ended by saying: "I just have to develop within myself. That’s what I did." However, she then confirmed that it still affects her and added: "That’s what I’m doing."

Elsewhere, Millie confirmed that nowadays she "only speaks directly to fans via blog posts" on the Florence by Mills website. Millie said that she likes it that way because "nobody can comment".

Read more Millie Bobby Brown news here: