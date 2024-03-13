Millie Bobby Brown's lowkey ‘heartbreaking’ reaction to carrot meme goes viral

Millie Bobby Brown vs. 'The Most Impossible Millie Bobby Brown Quiz'

By Katie Louise Smith

"I’m not gonna pick up any carrots, 'cause I don’t want that meme to carry on."

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Millie Bobby Brown's reaction to her "the dirtier the better" carrot meme has gone viral and people feel really bad about it.

Back in September 2023, Millie was turned into a meme after her interview with UNILAD went viral. In the interview, Millie spoke about being a self confessed carrot enthusiast, and shared that she thinks it's "the dirtier the better" when it comes to the vegetable.

The clip went viral, and people sadly began making fun of Millie, comparing her to a character from Wallace and Gromit. Aardman Animations, the company who produces Wallace and Gromit, even reposted a video on TikTok comparing her to Wallace.

Now, Millie has confirmed that she's seen the meme and her reaction to it is low-key heartbreaking.

READ MORE: Millie Bobby Brown issues incredible response to criticism about her accent

Millie Bobby Brown responds after being turned into a meme over viral carrot clip. Picture: GQ via YouTube, UNILAD via YouTube

While promoting her new Netflix film Damsel, Millie sat down with GQ to take part in their '10 Things I Can't Live Without' interview series.

During the video, Millie doubled down on her love of carrots, before explaining why she wouldn't pick up another carrot in the interview. Referencing the meme, she said: "I actually saw a meme of me eating a carrot and then somebody relating me to Wallace and Gromit. So I’m not gonna pick up any carrots, 'cause I don’t want that meme to carry on."

Millie appeared to respond to the meme with good humour, but her reaction has prompted fans to share how they feel bad that she had to see the memes.

10 Things Millie Bobby Brown Can't Live Without | GQ

Responding to her comments under the GQ video, one viewer wrote: "lmfao I feel so bad for laughing at the Wallace and Gromit meme now."

Another added: "It’s so sad that people make memes about such small things in life we support you and you should be able to eat a carrot without having to worry."

Over on TikTok, one fan wrote "she deserves better," while another added: "Poor Millie. She doesn't deserve that."

Read more about Millie Bobby Brown here: