Millie Bobby Brown's lowkey ‘heartbreaking’ reaction to carrot meme goes viral

13 March 2024, 13:42

Millie Bobby Brown vs. 'The Most Impossible Millie Bobby Brown Quiz'

By Katie Louise Smith

"I’m not gonna pick up any carrots, 'cause I don’t want that meme to carry on."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Millie Bobby Brown's reaction to her "the dirtier the better" carrot meme has gone viral and people feel really bad about it.

Back in September 2023, Millie was turned into a meme after her interview with UNILAD went viral. In the interview, Millie spoke about being a self confessed carrot enthusiast, and shared that she thinks it's "the dirtier the better" when it comes to the vegetable.

The clip went viral, and people sadly began making fun of Millie, comparing her to a character from Wallace and Gromit. Aardman Animations, the company who produces Wallace and Gromit, even reposted a video on TikTok comparing her to Wallace.

Now, Millie has confirmed that she's seen the meme and her reaction to it is low-key heartbreaking.

READ MORE: Millie Bobby Brown issues incredible response to criticism about her accent

Millie Bobby Brown responds after being turned into a meme over viral carrot clip
Millie Bobby Brown responds after being turned into a meme over viral carrot clip. Picture: GQ via YouTube, UNILAD via YouTube

While promoting her new Netflix film Damsel, Millie sat down with GQ to take part in their '10 Things I Can't Live Without' interview series.

During the video, Millie doubled down on her love of carrots, before explaining why she wouldn't pick up another carrot in the interview. Referencing the meme, she said: "I actually saw a meme of me eating a carrot and then somebody relating me to Wallace and Gromit. So I’m not gonna pick up any carrots, 'cause I don’t want that meme to carry on."

Millie appeared to respond to the meme with good humour, but her reaction has prompted fans to share how they feel bad that she had to see the memes.

10 Things Millie Bobby Brown Can't Live Without | GQ

Responding to her comments under the GQ video, one viewer wrote: "lmfao I feel so bad for laughing at the Wallace and Gromit meme now."

Another added: "It’s so sad that people make memes about such small things in life we support you and you should be able to eat a carrot without having to worry."

Over on TikTok, one fan wrote "she deserves better," while another added: "Poor Millie. She doesn't deserve that."

Read more about Millie Bobby Brown here:

WATCH: Stranger Things Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Stranger Things Quiz' | PopBuzz Meets

Stranger Things Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Stranger Things Quiz' | PopBuzz Meets

Latest Viral News

Robert Downey Jr. criticised for 'ignoring' Ke Huy Quan ahead of his Oscars speech

Robert Downey Jr. criticised for 'ignoring' Ke Huy Quan ahead of his Oscars speech

News

Here's what John Cena was actually wearing underneath the envelope at the Oscars

Here's what John Cena was actually wearing in "nude" Oscars moment

News

Lisan Al Gaib memes are going viral thanks to Stilgar's Stare

Lisan Al Gaib memes go viral thanks to Dune 2's 'Stilgar's Stare'

News

Willy Wonka Experience Glasgow

Willy Wonka Experience: Every single thing that happened | Scroll Deep

Willy Wonka Experience memes: The Unknown, Oompa Loompa and all the best reactions

31 Willy Wonka Experience memes that are even more chaotic than the disastrous event

Trending on PopBuzz

Ariana Grande explains how her parents' divorce inspired her powerful Bye lyrics

Ariana Grande opens up about how her parents' divorce inspired her Bye lyrics

Ariana Grande

Olivia Rodrigo Guts World Tour start times: What time does Olivia Rodrigo take to the stage?

Olivia Rodrigo Guts Tour start times: What time does Olivia Rodrigo take to the stage?

Olivia Rodrigo

Young Royals season 3 ending explained: Do Wilhelm and Simon end up together?

Do Wilhelm and Simon end up together? Young Royals season 3 ending explained

News

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour: Tickets, prices, presale, dates, setlist and Sphere rumours

Is Beyoncé going on tour in 2024? Here's what we know about a Cowboy Carter tour

Beyonce

Neve Campbell confirms return as Sidney in Scream 7

Neve Campbell confirms return as Sidney in Scream 7

News

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter: Release date, tracklist, news and theories about the Act II album

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter: Release date, tracklist, news and theories about the Act II album

Beyonce

Exclusive Interviews

See more Exclusive Interviews

Percy Jackson Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Percy Jackson Quiz'

Victoria Monét explains every song on JAGUAR II | Making The Album

Victoria Monét breaks down every song on JAGUAR II | Making The Album

News

One Day's Leo Woodall & Ambika Mod interview each other

Dakota Johnson takes on a chaotic mystery interview