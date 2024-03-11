Millie Bobby Brown issues incredible response to criticism about her accent

"I don’t do it intentionally, and I’m sorry if it offends you, okay?"

Millie Bobby Brown has something very important to say about all those comments about her changing accent...

In case you haven't noticed, Millie's accent has become quite a bit of talking point on social media recently after several interview clips went viral because of her switching between a British and American accent.

Millie is an English actor, but the star has lived and worked in the U.S. for the majority of her life. On top of that, she's played several American characters throughout her career so far.

As a result, Millie often finds herself switching between accents depending on who she's talking to and which country she is promoting her work in. Gillian Anderson does exactly the same thing! It's not that deep!

But apparently, that accent quirk seems to have annoyed some social media users, and they've accused her of 'pretending to be American'.

Now, Millie has issued a brilliant response to those comments in an interview with British TikToker Max Balegde.

Millie Bobby Brown addresses criticism of her changing accent
Millie Bobby Brown addresses criticism of her changing accent. Picture: Arturo Holmes/WireImage, @max_balegde via TikTok

Chatting to Max for her new Netflix film Damsel, Millie addressed the conversation surrounding her changing accent.

After Max defended Millie’s accent, Millie wanted to set the record straight herself. "Let me just speak to that real quick," she started, before launching into a full defence of her accent.

"I grew up in the public eye. I grew up in America," Millie says. "I come to set and I’m an actor and I adapt, and so I want to mimic other people!"

Millie then continued: "I can’t help that when I'm around my fiancé, or when I’m with people like Jimmy Fallon who have a very American accent, I wanna replicate it!"

"And now I’m in England, I wanna replicate that [accent]! I don’t do it intentionally, and I’m sorry if it offends you, okay? But listen, I’m trying my best! I’m trying my best!"

Since moving to Florida with her family at the age of 8, Millie has spent most of her life living and working in the United States. She's also now engaged to Jake Bongiovi, who is American, and spends the majority of her time surrounded by people who speak with an American accent.

To echo Max's words: "She's Millie Bobby Brown, she can speak however she wants!"

