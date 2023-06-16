Miranda Cosgrove's terrifying story about man who died at her house resurfaces

Miranda Cosgrove vs. 'The Most Impossible iCarly Quiz' | PopBuzz Meets

By Katie Louise Smith

"The way my JAW DROPPED while Miranda Cosgrove was telling this story."

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Another day, another viral moment on TikTok for iCarly legend Miranda Cosgrove. A resurfaced interview clip from 2020 is currently doing the rounds featuring Miranda recounting a terrifying ordeal involving a man killing himself in her front yard.

Back in 2016, Miranda found her own house in the middle of crime scene when a man set himself on fire before shooting himself dead. It wasn't until a few years later that she shared the story of how lucky she was that she was not home when it happened.

Miranda spoke about the whole thing on Whitney Cumming's Good For You Podcast in 2020, but the clip of her speaking about the situation as recently gone viral on TikTok.

One video, shared by @dannydoesntknow, has been viewed almost 8 million times, and people in the comments cannot believe Miranda's seemingly "unbothered" attitude to the whole thing and how nonchalantly she appeared to describe the scary moment.

Miranda Cosgrove's terrifying ordeal with man who killed himself at her house goes viral. Picture: Mark Von Holden/Variety via Getty Images, Good For You Podcast with Whitney Cummings

Explaining the moment she found out about the man who had killed himself in her front yard, Miranda revealed that she (thankfully) wasn't actually home when it happened because she had gone to her parents house.

"I got a call at 3 in the morning that somebody had like, died at my house," Miranda said. "It was the weirdest thing ever because they had caution tape up and and you know, it was right in my front yard."

"A guy came and he was like burying things in my backyard for like, three days and he buried a lunchbox with a milk chocolate inside of it, in my backyard," she added, before sharing a terrifying revelation: "And then he buries like knives and a rope, and a bunch of random stuff."

"I guess he’d been in my backyard, hanging out there and burying things – why I didn’t notice, I don’t know. I’m just apparently not very observant."

Miranda then learned that the man had been pacing around her backyard with a gun in his hands, and she only found out after the fact: "I have security cameras so later when we looked we figured out he was back there for like six hours or something, like, waiting."

She then revealed that somebody drove up in a similar to car to hers while the man was in her front yard, and he shot at the person in the car six times, presumably believing it was Miranda. He thankfully missed because the other person drove away.

Finally, Miranda explains that the man ended up setting himself on fire and then shooting and killing himself. A few hours later, she was alerted about what happened. "But yeah, so it freaked me out really bad and then I got another house somewhere else," Miranda said at the end of her story.

She also added that the police never figured out why the man was at her house specifically, but she has thought about diving into the story and trying to figure out why it all happened: "I don't know if that would make it worse or if it would make it better, but it seems like it'd be kind of interesting to have more answers."

Ep #41: MIRANDA COSGROVE | Good For You Podcast with Whitney Cummings

Over on the viral TikTok clip, half the comments were full of people absolutely shocked and traumatised by what happened, while the other half just couldn't believe how casually she was recounting the terrifying story.

"She has to be the most unbothered story teller in human history," one user wrote. Another added: "She tells the most traumatic stories with such a joyful attitude."

"The fact that she can share this story so casually... this is so traumatizing i'm so sorry," reads one of the most liked comments.

Thankfully, Miranda wasn't harmed and it seems as though she's recovered from the ordeal enough to be able to recount the story publicly.

Read more Miranda Cosgrove news here: