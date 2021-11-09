Here's how the Kardashian-Jenners have responded to the Astroworld tragedy

By Jazmin Duribe

From Kim Kardashian to Kylie Jenner, here's all the statements from the Kardashian-Jenner family on the Astroworld festival tragedy.

The Kardashian-Jenners have released individual statements offering their condolences to the families of the victims of Travis Scott's Astroworld festival.

Eight people tragically died at the music event in Houston, Texas, and hundreds more were injured after a crowd surge during the rapper's headline set on Friday (Nov 5) night. According to reports, the sold-out event was incredibly crowded and it only got worse once more attendees hopped fences to get inside.

Police have now launched a criminal investigation into the crowd surge and around 35 lawsuits have been filed. One lawsuit claims the surge happened once Travis brought out Drake as a surprise guest resulting in chaos in the crowd. The man is seeking $1 million in damages. Drake has since released a statement saying he "will be of service" in any way that he can.

Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner. Picture: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images, Gotham/GC Images, Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

After making a video statement expressing his devastation about what had happened, Travis has now pledged to help the families of victims cover the costs of the funerals. He will also offer free mental health support to all concert-goers.

Travis is currently dating Kylie Jenner, who was in attendance with her older sister Kendall and daughter Stormi, and people have been wondering when the family will break their silence. Here's how the Kardashian-Jenners have addressed the tragic event.

Kim Kardashian

On Monday (Nov 8), Kim Kardashian released a statement on Instagram Stories. The statement read: "Absolutely heartbroken for the lives who were lost and anyone who was hurt at Astroworld. Just like all of you, our family is in shock by the tragedy.

"We are keeping all of the victims, families and loved ones impacted in our prayers for healing - as well as Travis who we know cares so much about his fans and is truly devastated."

Kim Kardashian Instagram Stories. Picture: @kimkardashian via Instagram

Kendall Jenner

On Monday (Nov 8), Kendall Jenner released a statement about the Astroworld tragedy on her Instagram Stories. The supermodel attended the event alongside her sister Kylie Jenner and her three-year-old niece Stormi. Kendall actually had a photo of herself backstage at the festival on her Instagram but she removed the post after receiving backlash.

In her statement, she wrote: "I'm still at a loss for words over the news from Astroworld. I'm truly broken for the families that have lost loved ones and my prayers go out to everyone involved. Sending everyone who has been affected all of my love and wishing them strength during this incredibly devastating and sensitive time."

Kendall Jenner Instagram Stories. Picture: @kendalljenner via Instagram

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner was actually at Astroworld with her sister and daughter when the chaos ensued. Kylie shared multiple Instagram Stories from the event including one of an ambulance attempting to make its way through the crowd. She received backlash for being insensitive towards the incident.

On Sunday (Nov 7), Kylie issued a statement on Instagram insisting she was not aware of the fatalities when she originally shared the Stories. She said: "Travis and I are broken and devastated. My thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, were injured, or affected in any way by yesterday's events – and also for Travis, who I know cares deeply for his fans and the Houston community."

"I want to make it clear we weren't aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show, and in no world would have continued filming or performing. I am sending my deepest condolences to all the families during this difficult time and will be praying for the healing of everyone who has been impacted."

Kylie Jenner Instagram Stories. Picture: @kyliejenner via Instagram

Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner

Both Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner have reposted Kim's statement on their Instagram Stories. However, neither have made an official statement on the incident.

Khloe has received backlash for sharing a series of sultry photos but not speaking out directly about Astroworld.

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian has not commented on Astroworld at all, or shared any of her families posts on the tragedy. We will update you if she does.

