A complete timeline of the Yung Gravy, Sheri Easterling and Monty Lopez drama

By Emma Kershaw

Everything you need to know about the drama between Addison Rae's parents Sheri Easterling and Monty Lopez.

If you’re not up to date with the drama surrounding Addison Rae’s parents, Sheri Nicole and Monty Lopez, buckle up. We’re about to give you the lowdown on exactly what’s been going on.

It all started when Addison Rae’s dad Monty Lopez made headlines in early July when he was allegedly spotted with a twenty-something brunette (AKA not his wife). The woman in question, 25-year-old model and influencer Renée Ash, then came forward and alleged that she'd had a five-month affair with him while he was still with Addison's mother Sheri Nicole Easterling.

From there, it has been a whirlwind of cheating allegations, boxing match demands and, of course, plenty of TikToks for good measure. From paparazzi sightings to that kiss on the MTV VMAs red carpet, here’s a complete timeline of the Sheri Nicole and Monty Lopez drama... so far.

A timeline of Yung Gravy and Addison Rae's mother Sheri Easterling's relationship. Picture: @yunggravy via TikTok, @sherinicolee via Instagram, @motyjlopez via TikTok

August 29th 2022: Sheri Easterling and Yung Gravy make their red carpet debut

Sheri and Yung Gravy made their relationship official with a make-out session on the VMAs red carpet. In a pre-show interview, Yung Gravy said that he connected with the 42-year-old right away after meeting online. "I’m into MILFs and she’s kind of the queen of MILFs, so I figured it was just a perfect match," he said.

Monty responded to the VMAs appearance with a salty Instagram Story. "Thank you @younggravy for taking the leftovers."

August 21st 2022: Monty Lopez posts a TikTok video kissing Ava Louise

While at his charity fundraiser baseball game, Monty posted a TikTok video kissing 23-year-old influencer and OnlyFans star Ava Louise. In the caption, Monty wrote “@yunggravy come get your girl @notavalouiise” along with a bunch of hashtags that throw shade at the rapper.

August 11th 2022: Monty Lopez challenges Yung Gravy to a boxing match

When it comes to social media drama in the 21st Century, it seems as though there’s one preferred method to settle differences — with a boxing match. In a now-removed video that breeched TikTok guidelines, Monty challenged Yung Gravy to join him in the ring, before expanding on his reasons in another clip.

"Yung Gravy needs to watch running his mouth talking about all those MILFs out there,” he started. “’cause all those MILFs got some baby daddies and some of those baby daddies are equally as bad as me.”

Monty went on to say that he’s worried about Addison’s two younger brothers, Enzo, 14, and Lucas, 8, getting “picked on” at school because "Yung Gravy wants to hook up with their mamma". “What I want them to do is to go to school and get praise because Yung Gravy’s about to get knocked down in the boxing ring by their daddy,” he added. “So be watching yourself, man."

Yung Gravy declined the offer, saying: "I'm a grown man. I'm not going to fight you over TikTok drama. You've got one of the most successful daughters in the world and you decide to act half her age to try to get some attention while embarrassing your whole family."

August 4th 2022: Yung Gravy says he has been DMing with Sheri Easterling

Yung Gravy appeared on Dave Portnoy, Josh Richards and Brianna Chickenfry’s podcast, BFFs, where he seemingly spilled the tea about his budding romance with Addison’s mum. According to BuzzFeed, Yung Gravy was asked about his “MILF thing” in reference to his lyrics that often centre around older women.

When the topic of Sheri came up, Yung Gravy responded by saying, "She was DM'ing me at one point... I started showing some love back and, you know, now we're just being cute. Ya know. Making videos back and forth, sending wholesome DMs — it's cute."

July 25th 2022: Addison Rae opens up about the drama surrounding Monty

On 25th July, Addison admitted that she had been "struggling" since the allegations surrounding her father came to light. "My life is forever changed thanks to all of the people who decided to care about me and support me," she tweeted to her 4.9 million followers. “I love y’all <3 life is weird but worth it."

Soon after sharing her tweet, "#WELOVEYOUADDISON" began trending on Twitter and her fans started sending the TikTok star messages of encouragement.

I’ve really been struggling to post and get out and do things but I love you all and you mean so much more to me than I can ever express. My life is forever changed thanks to all of the people who decided to care about me and support me. I love y’all <3 life is weird but worth it — Addison Rae (@whoisaddison) July 25, 2022

July 14th 2022: Sheri Easterling shares flirty videos with Yung Gravy

A week after Monty's cheating allegations were reported by the media, Sheri shared a flirty video on TikTok. Sheri teased her interest in dating Yung Gravy, noting that her preferred date with the 26-year-old rapper would be having a picnic in the park. “BRO WHAT IS HAPPENING LOL,” one person commented. Another wrote: “You are the one internet momma I know who completely can rock w Gen Z humor. I’m screaming. This is gold. [sic]” Sheri has also changed her social media bios to “single mom”.

July 7th 2022: Monty Lopez is at the centre of a cheating scandal

At the start of July, viral videos circulated of Monty with a young woman at a nightclub. The woman in the videos, Renée Ash then opened up about her affair with the father of three, claiming that she was seeing Monty for five months and he led her to believe that their relationship was more meaningful.

"Unfortunately, he misled me on his marriage, he lied to me," Renée said to PageSix, adding that Monty told her that he had split from Sheri. "He told me that we were going to be together and have babies together. He even introduced me to his mom, his youngest brother and I thought we had something real. He told me a story of his marriage that convinced me that they were apart and in the process of getting a divorce."

