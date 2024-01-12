A deep dig Into the TikTok Tunnel Girl | Scroll Deep
12 January 2024, 17:17
A Deep Dig Into the TikTok Tunnel Girl
This week on Scroll Deep we take a look the Tunnel Girl phenomenon
Tunnels! It's the year of the tunnel. TikTok has gone wild for Tunnel Girl, a an excavation enthusiast named Kala who has bewitched the internet by attempting to build an elaborate tunnel under her house.
But that's not even the only tunnel news we have for you on this underground special of Scroll Deep! Hit play on the video at the top of this page to watch.
