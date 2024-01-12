A deep dig Into the TikTok Tunnel Girl | Scroll Deep

A Deep Dig Into the TikTok Tunnel Girl

By Woodrow Whyte

This week on Scroll Deep we take a look the Tunnel Girl phenomenon

Tunnels! It's the year of the tunnel. TikTok has gone wild for Tunnel Girl, a an excavation enthusiast named Kala who has bewitched the internet by attempting to build an elaborate tunnel under her house.

But that's not even the only tunnel news we have for you on this underground special of Scroll Deep! Hit play on the video at the top of this page to watch.

