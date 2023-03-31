Gwyneth Paltrow's "savage" four-word final message to Terry Sanderson goes viral

By Katie Louise Smith

"I wish you well."

Listen to this article Loading audio...

And just like that, one of 2023's most bizarre pop culture moments so far – the Gwyneth Paltrow Ski trial – has come to a close. And a whole batch of memes has now popped up thanks to her "iconic" exit from the courtroom.

In case you haven't been keeping up, here's what you need to know: The Marvel actress was sued by a man named Terry Sanderson who claimed she had crashed into him while skiing back in 2016, causing him serious injuries. He sued her for $300,000 while she countersued him for a symbolic $1 in damages.

READ MORE: Gwyneth Paltrow skiing trial memes go viral thanks to the court livestream

Yesterday (Mar 30), a verdict was reached and Gwyneth was ruled not at fault. Sanderson was ruled to be "100%" at fault for the accident, and Gwyneth was awarded $1 in damages, plus attorney fees.

Thanks to the absurdity of some of the lawyer's questions and Gwyneth's responses, the trial quickly became the talk of the internet with memes and reactions going viral. From Gwyneth being asked about whether or not she bought Taylor Swift any Christmas presents, to her being questioned about her height, the whole thing played out like a TV law drama.

Now, as the trial wrapped up, people can't stop talking about Gwyneth's final words that she whispered to Terry Sanderson on her way out of the courtroom. And yes, there's even more memes about it too.

Gwyneth Paltrow's four-word message to Terry Sanderson has gone viral. Picture: Rick Bowmer-Pool/Getty Images

What did Gwyneth Paltrow say to Terry Sanderson?

After the verdict was revealed, Gwyneth got up to leave the courtroom. On her way out, she walked past Terry Sanderson and leaned down to whisper something in his ear.

The moment was caught on the livestream of the trial, and because people couldn't hear what she said, it immediately went viral.

According to AP, she reportedly told him: "I wish you well." Sanderson later confirmed Gwyneth's comment in a statement, adding that it was very kind of her to say.

Needless to say, the reactions to the bizarre moment, and the overall absurdity of the way the trial has unfolded has sparked a new slew of memes and reactions.

“Use code GOOP for 15 percent off” pic.twitter.com/lSfuavqqxi — sam greisman (@SAMGREIS) March 30, 2023

that’s brentwood for “bless your heart” https://t.co/E0lDu7tYO7 — Alison Herman (@aherman2006) March 31, 2023

I come from a long line of deeply petty women and I have to bow to this, an unsurpassed display of our tradition https://t.co/yeoweuaK3H — Amber Sparks (@ambernoelle) March 31, 2023

this feels like a hex https://t.co/Zy9yg7H0ci — em 🍓 (@uhhmmily) March 31, 2023

READ MORE: Gwyneth Paltrow's brand Goop is selling a $75 vagina-scented candle

READ MORE: Gwyneth Paltrow trolled for wearing Jeffrey Dahmer glasses during court case