Gwyneth Paltrow's "savage" four-word final message to Terry Sanderson goes viral

31 March 2023, 15:04

By Katie Louise Smith

"I wish you well."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

And just like that, one of 2023's most bizarre pop culture moments so far – the Gwyneth Paltrow Ski trial – has come to a close. And a whole batch of memes has now popped up thanks to her "iconic" exit from the courtroom.

In case you haven't been keeping up, here's what you need to know: The Marvel actress was sued by a man named Terry Sanderson who claimed she had crashed into him while skiing back in 2016, causing him serious injuries. He sued her for $300,000 while she countersued him for a symbolic $1 in damages.

READ MORE: Gwyneth Paltrow skiing trial memes go viral thanks to the court livestream

Yesterday (Mar 30), a verdict was reached and Gwyneth was ruled not at fault. Sanderson was ruled to be "100%" at fault for the accident, and Gwyneth was awarded $1 in damages, plus attorney fees.

Thanks to the absurdity of some of the lawyer's questions and Gwyneth's responses, the trial quickly became the talk of the internet with memes and reactions going viral. From Gwyneth being asked about whether or not she bought Taylor Swift any Christmas presents, to her being questioned about her height, the whole thing played out like a TV law drama.

Now, as the trial wrapped up, people can't stop talking about Gwyneth's final words that she whispered to Terry Sanderson on her way out of the courtroom. And yes, there's even more memes about it too.

Gwyneth Paltrow's four-word message to Terry Sanderson has gone viral
Gwyneth Paltrow's four-word message to Terry Sanderson has gone viral. Picture: Rick Bowmer-Pool/Getty Images

What did Gwyneth Paltrow say to Terry Sanderson?

After the verdict was revealed, Gwyneth got up to leave the courtroom. On her way out, she walked past Terry Sanderson and leaned down to whisper something in his ear.

The moment was caught on the livestream of the trial, and because people couldn't hear what she said, it immediately went viral.

According to AP, she reportedly told him: "I wish you well." Sanderson later confirmed Gwyneth's comment in a statement, adding that it was very kind of her to say.

Needless to say, the reactions to the bizarre moment, and the overall absurdity of the way the trial has unfolded has sparked a new slew of memes and reactions.

READ MORE: Gwyneth Paltrow's brand Goop is selling a $75 vagina-scented candle

READ MORE: Gwyneth Paltrow trolled for wearing Jeffrey Dahmer glasses during court case

WATCH: ATEEZ spill their secrets in The Tower of Truth

Latest Viral News

What is the April Theory on TikTok?

What is the April Theory on TikTok? The viral theory explained

Bella Ramsey reveals they eat cereal with orange juice and the internet is losing it

Bella Ramsey reveals they eat cereal with orange juice and the internet is losing it

Celeb

Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow skiing trial memes go viral thanks to the court livestream

Donald Glover paid celebrities on Cameo to say they're part of the Swarm and it's hilarious

Donald Glover paid celebrities on Cameo to say they're part of the Swarm and it's hilarious

News

Lana Del Rey fans are confused by her Judah Smith Interlude and the memes are hilarious

Lana Del Rey fans are confused by her Judah Smith Interlude and the memes are hilarious

Lana Del Rey

Trending on PopBuzz

Jisoo Flower lyrics English translation: The meaning explained

Read the English translation of Jisoo's Flower lyrics

News

The Global Awards 2023

Harry Styles wins big at The Global Awards 2023

News

How to watch Yellowjackets online: Here's when and where you can stream each season 2 episode

How to watch Yellowjackets season 2 online: Here's when and where to stream each episode

News

Lizzo launches new line of binder tops and tucking thongs for trans Yitty customers

Lizzo launches new line of binder tops and tucking thongs for Yitty

Lizzo

JoJo Siwa faces backlash after pretending to be pregnant in multiple Snapchat photos

JoJo Siwa accused of being "insensitive" after repeatedly pretending to be pregnant

Celeb

Selena Gomez fans slam Charlie Puth after he appears to confirm Attention is about her

Selena Gomez fans slam Charlie Puth after he appears to confirm Attention is about her

Selena Gomez