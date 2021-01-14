21 hilarious Olivia Rodrigo Drivers License memes for anyone crying over an ex

14 January 2021, 11:34

By Sam Prance

Everyone is obsessed with Olivia Rodrigo's Drivers License and the memes are almost as iconic as the song itself.

Olivia Rodrigo 'Drivers License' memes are breaking the internet and it's all thanks to how much people love the new single.

It only came out a few days ago (Jan 8) but it's safe to say that 'Drivers License' by Olivia Rodrigo is the biggest song in the world right now. As soon as the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series actress released her debut single, fans were mesmerised by it. The song is a beautiful ballad about heartbreak and it's already been streamed over 100 million times.

In fact, 'Drivers License' is so popular, gut-wrenching and relatable that it's inspired thousands of hilarious memes.

READ MORE: Read the original lyrics to Olivia Rodrigo's Drivers License

Olivia Rodrigo Drivers License memes: The funniest ones so far
Olivia Rodrigo Drivers License memes: The funniest ones so far. Picture: @olivia.rodrigo via Instagram, Fox

As well as being an incredible song, people are invested in the rumoured love triangle that inspired it. Olivia fans believe that she was dating her co-star, Joshua Bassett, and that he broke up with her and is now in a relationship with Work It! actress Sabrina Carpenter. None of the stars have confirmed it but Olivia appears to hint at it in her 'Drivers License' lyrics.

In the hit song, Olivia sings, 'And you're probably with that blonde girl / Who always made me doubt / She's so much older than me / She's everything I'm insecure about". Fans think the blonde girl is Sabrina because Joshua and Sabrina have posted TikTok videos together recently and Sabrina (21) is blonde and four years older than Olivia (17).

Naturally, the song is perfect meme fodder. Some of the memes focus on how 'Drivers License' is making all of us cry, others focus on the alleged real-life drama that inspired it and then there are those of us who just can't get over how flawless that bridge is. Here are just a few of the funniest ones so far.

1) I see no lies.

2) Why is this so funny?

3) This is all of us.

4) Let me listen and be sad in peace.

5) Anyone else still thinking about that bridge?

6) Hands up if you've been streaming and can't even drive.

7) These are my plans for the rest of 2021.

8) I think we're ALL doing sad girl shit right now.

9) Olivia and Dan did that!

10) Is this the vaccine?

11) Now, let's get into the drama.

12) We're all doing this let's be honest.

13) The signs are all there.

14) It's important to educate all generations.

15) People are already feeling a certain type of way.

16) Joshua is a fan of the song though.

17) And I oop.

18) How are fans of Olivia and Joshua holding up?

19) That's history!

20) Ultimately though, this is the mood.

21) Last but not least.

What are Olivia Rodrigo fans called because I would like to officially become one?

Latest Viral News

Trump impeached twice memes: The best reactions

Donald Trump has been impeached again and the memes are twice as wild
Sea shanties are going viral on TikTok

Sea shanties are going viral on TikTok and it's all thanks to Nathan Evans' rendition of Wellerman
All the best viral TikTok songs in 2021

Best TikTok songs 2021: All the viral songs from TikTok

What is the Buss It Challenge?

What is the Buss It Challenge? The viral TikTok trend explained
2021 memes: Kanye West and Jeffree Star

The best memes of 2021 (so far)

Trending on PopBuzz

Why Don't We - The Good Times and the Bad Ones press photo

Why Don’t We breakdown their transformative new album featuring Heath Ledger and Percy Jackson

Interviews

Olivia Rodrigo Drivers License: Read the original lyrics

Read the original lyrics to Olivia Rodrigo's Drivers License

Olivia Rodrigo

To All the Boys 3: Release date, cast, spoilers and news about Always and Forever, Lara Jean

To All the Boys 3: Release date, cast, spoilers and news about Always and Forever, Lara Jean

TV & Film

Ethan Wacker confirms Olivia Rodrigo's Drivers License is not about him

Olivia Rodrigo's ex Ethan Wacker shuts down claim Drivers License is about him

Olivia Rodrigo

Zendaya's Malcolm & Marie co-star John David Washington hits back at 12-year age difference backlash.

Zendaya's co-star John David Washington hits back at age difference backlash

News

Sabrina Carpenter's ex boyfriend Griffin Gluck praises Olivia Rodrigo's Drivers License

Sabrina Carpenter's ex Griffin Gluck praises Olivia Rodrigo's Drivers License

Olivia Rodrigo