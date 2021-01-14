21 hilarious Olivia Rodrigo Drivers License memes for anyone crying over an ex

By Sam Prance

Everyone is obsessed with Olivia Rodrigo's Drivers License and the memes are almost as iconic as the song itself.

Olivia Rodrigo 'Drivers License' memes are breaking the internet and it's all thanks to how much people love the new single.

It only came out a few days ago (Jan 8) but it's safe to say that 'Drivers License' by Olivia Rodrigo is the biggest song in the world right now. As soon as the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series actress released her debut single, fans were mesmerised by it. The song is a beautiful ballad about heartbreak and it's already been streamed over 100 million times.

In fact, 'Drivers License' is so popular, gut-wrenching and relatable that it's inspired thousands of hilarious memes.

As well as being an incredible song, people are invested in the rumoured love triangle that inspired it. Olivia fans believe that she was dating her co-star, Joshua Bassett, and that he broke up with her and is now in a relationship with Work It! actress Sabrina Carpenter. None of the stars have confirmed it but Olivia appears to hint at it in her 'Drivers License' lyrics.

In the hit song, Olivia sings, 'And you're probably with that blonde girl / Who always made me doubt / She's so much older than me / She's everything I'm insecure about". Fans think the blonde girl is Sabrina because Joshua and Sabrina have posted TikTok videos together recently and Sabrina (21) is blonde and four years older than Olivia (17).

Naturally, the song is perfect meme fodder. Some of the memes focus on how 'Drivers License' is making all of us cry, others focus on the alleged real-life drama that inspired it and then there are those of us who just can't get over how flawless that bridge is. Here are just a few of the funniest ones so far.

1) I see no lies.

olivia rodrigo in drivers license pic.twitter.com/9zbYJMPhme — chelsea (@darlinangeI) January 6, 2021

2) Why is this so funny?

olivia driving through the suburbs for the 10th time last week pic.twitter.com/lx8Jv4bTRb — out of context hannah montana (@OCHannahMontana) January 12, 2021

3) This is all of us.

drivers license - Olivia Rodrigo pic.twitter.com/i2TMntXelH — leslie (@eilselmendez) January 13, 2021

4) Let me listen and be sad in peace.

I can’t talk right now, I’m listening to drivers license pic.twitter.com/BeruROQ2AP — kah-sha (@kashi_golean) January 13, 2021

5) Anyone else still thinking about that bridge?

my brain every two seconds



RED LIGHTS STOP SIGNS I STILL SEE YOUR FACE IN THE WHITE CAR #driverslicense pic.twitter.com/k6NUqjEZI1 — AnaRebeca🐉 (@AnarebecaM) January 14, 2021

6) Hands up if you've been streaming and can't even drive.

me screaming driver’s license by @Olivia_Rodrigo knowing damn well i’m 20 and don’t know how to drive a fucking car — maia (@mxmtoon) January 10, 2021

8) I think we're ALL doing sad girl shit right now.

Can’t talk right now, I’m doing sad girl shit. pic.twitter.com/i3CSTRLehN — Taylor Banks (@MsTaylorBanks) January 9, 2021

9) Olivia and Dan did that!

olivia rodrigo and dan nigro on their way to make the hit song of the year pic.twitter.com/MAepK3xEum — kayla (@livrodrigo) January 9, 2021

11) Now, let's get into the drama.

me connecting the dots to joshua bassett while listening to drivers license by olivia rodrigo pic.twitter.com/FcItvlqTSh — v. 🕊 (@voguepearls) January 8, 2021

12) We're all doing this let's be honest.

i’m a whole ass grown 24 year old watching youtube videos to catch up on the disney love triangle btwn olivia rodrigo, joshua bassett, and sabrina carpenter pic.twitter.com/hSXGoWgapc — 🌻 (@nylesor_) January 8, 2021

13) The signs are all there.

The tea between olivia rodrigo and joshua bassett is ✨obviously✨ pic.twitter.com/zsOSxc3vGF — ysmel👑💕 (@ysmelrosario1) January 8, 2021

14) It's important to educate all generations.

me explaining the olivia rodrigo / joshua bassett / sabrina carpenter drama to my mom pic.twitter.com/OPK3lpALCU — ryan (@ryanbooowe) January 8, 2021

15) People are already feeling a certain type of way.

me omw to beat joshua bassett’s ass for breaking olivia rodrigo’s heart pic.twitter.com/dfRgpkukTQ — lana :) (@lanazekk) January 8, 2021

16) Joshua is a fan of the song though.

Joshua Bassett: Haha u should totally listen to Olivia Rodrigo’s new song it’s amazing guys lol :) pic.twitter.com/Tf7tykwM1E — Rebekah (@BekahPierce_) January 9, 2021

17) And I oop.

joshua bassett: i can’t settle for anyone else, anyone else

olivia rodrigo: pic.twitter.com/QVqZoxTXaj — sarah-jayne | dttwt era (@sarahjaynees) January 8, 2021

18) How are fans of Olivia and Joshua holding up?

me being a joshua basset and olivia rodrigo stan rn.... it’s getting awkward pic.twitter.com/0lEf3KNEAC — anikas spam lol (@szastan22) January 8, 2021

19) That's history!

Olivia Rodrigo/Sabrina Carpenter/Joshua Bassett love triangle drama is giving me Selena Gomez/ Miley Cyrus/ Nick Jonas love triangle vibes — clare ig 💥 (@clarecarls0n) January 8, 2021

20) Ultimately though, this is the mood.

listening to drivers license. crying. — lilia buckingham☆ (@BuckinghamLilia) January 9, 2021

21) Last but not least.

can’t wait to tell my therapist that ppl like the song — Olivia Rodrigo (@Olivia_Rodrigo) January 10, 2021

What are Olivia Rodrigo fans called because I would like to officially become one?