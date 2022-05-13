Riverdale memes go viral after The CW cancels 7 popular shows

13 May 2022, 16:29

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

From Legacies to Dynasty and Charmed, here's your guide to the shows recently cancelled by The CW.

The CW is having a little Spring clean and that means some of your favourite shows have been given the chop. On Tuesday (May 10), The CW axed seven shows: Charmed, Dynasty, Roswell, New Mexico, The 4400, In the Dark and Naomi. It was later confirmed that The Vampire Diaries spin-off Legacies would be cancelled after four seasons.

But fear not, there's fresh content on the way soon too. The CW has green-lit Gotham Knights, Walker: Independence and Supernatural prequel The Winchesters.

The network has also renewed some of its most popular titles, including: All American: Homecoming, All American, The Flash, Kung Fu, Nancy Drew, Superman & Louis and Walker andRiverdale. (Yes, Riverdale has ben renewed for a seventh season. We're so sorry.)

The CW just cancelled 7 shows and everyone is making the same Riverdale joke.
The CW just cancelled 7 shows and everyone is making the same Riverdale joke. Picture: The CW

"As we prepare for the 2022-23 season, these scripted series, along with the alternative series we renewed earlier, will serve as the start of a solid foundation utilizing some of our most-watched series for us to build on for next year and beyond," The CW Chairman and CEO Mark Pedowitz said in a statement.

"These dramas are also important to our overall digital strategy, as they are some of our most-streamed and socially-engaged programming, and we look forward to adding more new and returning series to help strengthen and expand our multiplatform footprint."

Although we knew Riverdale would be coming back for season 7 (Lili Reinhart previously said season 7 will "probably be the last one") people were kind of shocked that The CW had culled some popular titles and kept Riverdale.

Recent seasons of the once-popular series have received criticism for the ridiculous storylines and there's been a sharp decline in viewers. Cole Sprouse, who plays Jughead Jones, has even said that the cast are ready to "wrap it up with a bow" and move on with their lives. With that being said, the internet reacted to the news with memes.

All the memes about Riverdale being renewed for season 7

