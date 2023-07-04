Ross Lynch sang shirtless at a gig again and the internet is in a shambles

Ross Lynch & Rocky Lynch vs. 'The Tower of Truth' | The Driver Era | PopBuzz Meets

By Sam Prance

Ross Lynch is breaking the internet for being hot again and we have no choice but to report on it.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Yes, it's that time again! Ross Lynch is going viral for singing shirtless at one of his shows and everyone is thirsting over him.

Ross Lynch is no stranger to being a heartthrob. Ever since he first rose to fame on Austin & Ally, viewers fell in love with him and his role as Harvey Kinkle in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has only made those crushes even deeper.

However, it's his concerts that truly send the internet into a frenzy. Ross is part of a rock band called The Driver Era with his brother Rocky Lynch. Last year, Ross broke the internet after singing shirtless with a cowboy hat on at one of his gigs.

Now, a new video of Ross singing shirtless while on tour is sending people all around the world into a tizzy and it honestly is essential viewing.

Ross Lynch sang shirtless at a gig again and the internet is in a shambles. Picture: Robin L Marshall/WireImage, @dykwyacandace via TikTok

Last month (Jun 12), a Ross Lynch fan named Candace took to TikTok to share a video of Ross performing 'Fantasy' at one of The Driver Era's shows. In the video, Ross is shirtless and he grinds against his guitar as he sings the lyric: "I just can't shake it / I want you naked / Standing right in front of me / Fulfill my fantasy." Now, that's what I call cinema!

Fast forward a few weeks and the video has now gone viral with over eight million views and thousands of people thirsting over Ross in the comments. Someone wrote: "he’s so fine mannn omg." and "holy mother of god wow." Another added: "I’ve never wanted to be a guitar more."

One person also commented: "Not gonna lie, don’t know the music nor care but god damnnn! I’ll go to the concert!"

As it stands, Ross is yet to address the new wave of thirst surrounding him. However, if you want to see more, you can catch The Driver Era performing at festivals in Europe all summer long and at the Mesa Amphitheatre in Arizona in October.

Read more Ross Lynch news here: