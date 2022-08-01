Taylor Swift private jet memes are sending the world into literal meltdown

By Sam Prance

New reports that Taylor Swift uses private jets more than any other celebrity have just inspired multiple hilarious memes about global warming.

We all know that Taylor Swift's baby flies high like a jet stream but it turns out that the singer is also a prolific private jet user.

Over the past week, stars including the likes of Drake and Kylie Jenner have faced backlash for their private jet usage and its negative effects on climate change. On Friday (Jul 29), Yard published a new report ranking which celebrities have flown via private jet the most this year and calculated how much carbon dioxide they've released into the atmosphere in doing so.

However, it turns out that while Kylie and Drake both make the list, it's Taylor who comes out on top. According to the sustainability marketing firm, Swift's jet has been on 170 flights this year and spent 15.9 days in the air. They estimate that her flight emissions are 8,293.54 tonnes of carbon, which is over 1000 times the average person's annual emissions.

A spokesperson for Taylor Swift has since told Rolling Stone: "Taylor’s jet is loaned out regularly to other individuals. To attribute most or all of these trips to her is blatantly incorrect." Nevertheless, the damage is done and has spawned thousands of tongue-in-cheek memes of people joking that Taylor doesn't care about climate change.

Taylor Swift private jet memes are breaking the internet even faster than global warming. Picture: Kevin Mazur/WireImage, RaptTV/Getty Images

The Taylor Swift private jet memes are each more stupid and hilarious than the next. As a result, we've scoured the internet and gathered together just a few of the funniest Taylor Swift private jet memes for you to laugh over as the world burns.

1) I'm just going to the store. Do you want anything?

video of taylor swift going to get a glass of water pic.twitter.com/YctZlW1IlQ — jack || ifb (@state_of_slay_) July 30, 2022

2) It's all for a good cause.

streaming Taylor Swift to help her pay for her jet fuel >>> — ian (@itsianraymond) July 30, 2022

3) It's true. No one else is responsible for climate change.

Hot out… thanks a lot @taylorswift13 — You (@MITSKlSUS) July 29, 2022

4) That was awkward.

me showing up to taylor swift’s private jet after leaking her flight log to TMZ pic.twitter.com/Xbs4gX4PUm — Yolanda Fister Tweeting Omnimedia (@yolandafister) July 30, 2022

5) I'm crying.

6) We only fly private for essentials.

Taylor on her way back to chipotle after they forgot her guac pic.twitter.com/pTvTaQRjs8 — madeline 💌 (@normalmadeline) July 30, 2022

7) What was that?

rosalia after inviting taylor swift over: pic.twitter.com/FJUcVqfPQn — emirhan 🏗 (@duamantics) July 30, 2022

8) Volantis returns.

Taylor Swift on her way to the fridge for a midnight snack pic.twitter.com/KeqT7rqxl2 — Tyler 🌮 (@tytacobell) July 30, 2022

9) You get a nice breeze on the wing.

going to grab a coffee with my friend taylor swift pic.twitter.com/8Mr1CbdlW2 — cam (@smackcam13) July 30, 2022

10) Carrying the weight of the music industry on her shoulders and those carbon emissions? Incredible.

taylor swift carrying her carbon emissions pic.twitter.com/tPEOwvuSP0 — eric⌕ (@ericvar96) July 30, 2022

11) Don't forget your shopping list!

Taylor Swift when she gets asked to go on a target run pic.twitter.com/UqcppcPlVo — Bob (@tweetsbybob_) July 30, 2022

12) Meredith will understand.

Taylor Swift after explaining what CO2 emissions are to her cats: pic.twitter.com/JOdRhW1Y6a — Frank Costa (@feistyfrank) July 30, 2022

13) A prophet!

taylor swift was getting just a bit ahead of herself w this lyric pic.twitter.com/UWryCS5kz1 — matt (@mattxiv) July 30, 2022

14) You know how music sounds better in a car? Try listening in a private jet.

taylor swift listening to all too well on her private jet pic.twitter.com/XnM1NFPlMi — benjamin ᱬ (@mylifelessframe) July 30, 2022

15) True story.

????? Taylor Swift just broke into my home and replaced all my paper straws with plastic and said “burn b*tch” before leaving off on her jet — STOP DONATING TO BLM NATIONAL AND SHAUN KING (@WrittenByHanna) July 31, 2022

16) Help!

you’ve really gotta hand it to taylor swift’s publicist bc “she generously rents out her jet for her poorer friends who can’t afford their own personal jets to use” is the funniest possible way to put a humanitarian spin on her carbon emissions — Scream: The TV Series Belated Emmy Campaign (@ladiedbird) July 30, 2022

17) She will be taking no further questions.

taylor swift gives her first public statement on environmental affairs since her private jet use came into question. pic.twitter.com/Gjoe61fgKC — 𝑆𝐼𝐴𝑁 𝑇𝐻𝑌𝑀𝐸𝑆 🥂 (@SianThymes) July 31, 2022

Taylor is yet to react to publicly any of the memes. We shall update you if she does.

