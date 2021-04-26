Bretman Rock says David Dobrik made him feel "irrelevant" when they first met

By Katie Louise Smith

"No one has ever sh-tted on me and made me feel so irrelevant all in one f---ing night."

Bretman Rock took to Instagram Live on Sunday (April 25) to tell his followers about how David Dobrik treated him when they first met at the People's Choice Awards in 2019.

Back in 2019, Bretman Rock won the Beauty Influencer category at the ceremony. In the same year, David Dobrik won the award for Social Star. The two were both in attendance to pick up their awards, but Bretman revealed that their first meeting made him feel "so irrelevant".

In the video, Bretman says, "A couple of years ago, I won Beauty Influencer of the Year at the People's Choice Awards, that was the same year that David motherf*cking Dobrik won Content Creator of the year whatever. They literally said our names back to back to each other when we won, right?"

Bretman Rock shares story about how David Dobrik treated him at the People's Choice Awards. Picture: Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank, Amy Sussman/KCA2021/Getty Images for Nickelodeon

Bretman then explained how he went up to David's table to show his friends the award he had just won, before David approached him and asked who he was. He said: "I wasn't even talking to him and he just goes up to me and he's like, 'Who are you? What do you do? What did you win?'"

Bretman continued: "Bitch, who the f*ck am I? What the f*ck did I win? And what the f*ck do I f*cking do? First of all, I don't f*cking owe you an explanation. Second of all, they literally said our names and category right after the f*ck each other."

Bretman then explained how David's comments made him feel, particularly after the recent loss of his father. "Literally the day before I won my award, my dad died," he said. "The whole time I was literally just standing by the their table, no one has ever shitted on me and made me feel so irrelevant all in one f*cking night."

Over the past few months, David Dobrik has faced intense backlash following sexual assault allegations against former members of the Vlog Squad, as well as bullying and toxic environment claims. A number of brands have dropped him as a result. His YouTube channel has also been demonetised.

David was also recently criticised for his part in Jeff Wittek's near-fatal accident. While filming a post-pandemic comeback video for David's channel, Jeff took part in a dangerous stunt which resulted in him slamming into the side of an excavator, shattering his skull and breaking his hip. David was controlling the excavator at the time of the accident.

Since posting a second apology video on March 23rd, David has not been present on social media.