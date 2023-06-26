MrBeast claims he was invited to ride the Titan sub that imploded

26 June 2023, 13:07

Submersible lost on dive to Titanic suffered 'catastrophic implosion', say US Coast Guard

By Sam Prance

MrBeast has also now responded to accusations that he made the invite up.

MrBeast has revealed that he was invited to ride on the Titan submersible that imploded on its visit to the Titanic this month.

Titan is an OceanGate Expeditions submarine that takes people to see the wreckage of the Titanic in person. Last week, the vehicle imploded during one of its trips. Communication with the submersible was lost just one hour and 45 minutes into its dive. It has since been reported that all five passengers died including Stockton Rush, who was the CEO of OceanGate.

Now, YouTuber MrBeast has said that he was invited to take part in the tragic Titanic trip but people are doubting his claims.

MrBeast says he was invited to ride the Titanic submarine that imploded
MrBeast is being roasted for claiming he was invited to ride the Titan sub. Picture: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic, Ocean Gate / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Yesterday (Jun 25), MrBeast wrote that he was approached to be one of the passengers on Titan. Alongside a screenshot of a text appearing to confirm that he was asked to go on the voyage, he tweeted: "I was invited earlier this month to ride the titanic submarine, I said no. Kind of scary that I could have been on it."

The text reads: "Also, I'm going to the Titanic in a submarine late this month. The team would be stoked to have you along. I'm sure you're also welcome to join..."

The tweet has since been liked over 500,000 times with many fans shocked at the revelation.

However, fans have since questioned whether or not MrBeast was telling the truth. People quickly noticed that the text in the screenshot MrBeast posted is blue. This would imply that MrBeast sent the text and did not receive it.

Someone tweeted: "Mr Beast the blue means you were inviting a friend to the titanic."

People also began roasting MrBeast for inserting himself into the story.

Another person replied to MrBeast's tweet writing: "wait why is the text reciept blue why are you making this up."

MrBeast has now responded to them, and denied lying. He said: "My friend sent me the screenshot of when he invited me. Didn’t think to scroll up and screenshot our old texts myself."

As it stands, MrBeast is yet to comment any further on the matter. We shall update you if he does.

