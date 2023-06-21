Cardi B slams stepson of Titanic submarine billionaire for going to a Blink-182 concert

By Sam Prance

Brian Szasz decided to attend the Blink-182 despite the ongoing uncertainty surrounding his stepfather's fate.

Cardi B has called out the stepson of a billionaire, who is on the missing Titanic submarine, for going to a Blink-182 concert.

On Sunday (Jun 18), reports emerged that Titan had gone missing. Titan is an OceanGate Expeditions submarine that takes people to see the wreckage of the Titanic in person. Communication was lost with the vehicle one hour and 45 minutes into its dive. There are reportedly five people on board and they have until the morning of June 22nd before all oxygen runs out.

In the wake of the news, Brian Szasz, the stepson of billionaire Hamish Harding, who is on the submarine, has revealed that he attended a Blink-182 concert. Now, Cardi B has slammed Brian for going to a concert when Hamish's life is at risk.

Cardi B slams stepson of Titanic submarine billionaire for going to a Blink-182 concert. Picture: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue, Ocean Gate / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Taking to his Facebook page yesterday (Jun 20), Brian Szasz posted a new photo of him wearing Blink-182 merch outside of the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California ahead of Blink-182's concert. He wrote: "It might be distasteful being here but my family would want me to be at the Blink-182 show as it's my favourite band and music helps me in difficult times!"

The post quickly went viral and now Cardi B has weight in. Taking to Instagram live, she said: "One of the billionaires, their stepson is at a concert, at a Blink-182 concert right and people is like, 'well, what is he supposed to do, be sad at the house? Is he supposed to go look for him himself?' Yes!"

She then specified: "You supposed to be at the house sad. You supposed to be crying for me. You're supposed to be right next to the phone, waiting to hear any updates about me. Isn't it sad, that you're a whole fucking billionaire and nobody gives a fuck about you?"

Cardi ended by saying: "Like, you missing and motherfuckers is ready to shake dicks at a concert. That's crazy. I'd rather be broke and poor but knowing that I'm loved."

Stepson of billionaire on missing Titanic submarine goes to Blink-182 concert. Picture: Brian Szasz via Facebook

As it stands, Brian is yet to respond to the backlash to his post. The submarine is also yet to be found. We will keep you posted with any updates.

