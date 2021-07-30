Who are Billie Eilish's Billie Bossa Nova lyrics about? The meaning explained

By Sam Prance

What do Billie Eilish's Billie Bossa Nova lyrics mean? Here's everything you need to know about the Happier Than Ever song.

Billie Eilish has finally released Happier Than Ever and fans are living for the meaning behind her 'Billie Bossa Nova' lyrics.

Today (July 30), Billie Eilish returned with second studio album Happier Than Ever. The new project features the hit singles 'My Future', 'Therefore I Am', 'Your Power', 'Lost Cause' and NDA' alongside 11 brand new tracks. Not only that but the record was co-written by Billie with her brother Finneas just like WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?.

One of the standout tracks on the LP is 'Billie Bossa Nova'. Who are Billie's 'Billie Bossa Nova' lyrics about though?

What are Billie Eilish's Billie Bossa Nova lyrics about?

Billie Eilish Billie Bossa Nova lyrics: Who are they about? The meaning explained. Picture: Kelia Anne MacCluskey for Darkroom Records, @billieeilish via Instagram

Speaking about the meaning behind 'Billie Bossa Nova' with Rolling Stone, Finneas explained that it's a fantasy that he and Billie created around "the life of a touring pop star". He revealed: "We have to do a lot of goofy bullshit when we go on tour, where we enter through freight elevators in hotels and stuff, so that paparazzi doesn’t follow us to our room."

Finneas then let slip: "And so we acted as if there was also a secret love affair going on in there of Billie being like, ‘Nobody saw me in the lobby/Nobody saw me in your arms,’ as if there was a mystery person in her life during all of that." In other words, 'Billie Bossa Nova' isn't about a real person Billie dated. It's a story that Billie and Finneas made up.

In the chorus, Billie sings: "You better lock your door / And look at me a little more / We both know I'm worth waiting for / That heavy breathing on the floor / I'm yours, I'm yours".

Fact or fiction, no one can deny that 'Billie Bossa Nova' slaps. We have no choice but to stan this imaginary lover.

Billie Eilish - 'Billie Bossa Nova' lyrics

INTRO

Mm-mm-mm, mm, mm

Na-na-na

VERSE 1

Love when it comes without a warning

'Cause waiting for it gets so boring

A lot can change in twenty seconds

A lot can happen in the dark

Love when it makes you lose your bearings

Some information's not for sharing

Use different names at hotel check-ins

It's hard to stop it once it starts, it starts

PRE-CHORUS

I'm not sentimental

But there's something 'bout the way you look tonight, mmm

Makes me wanna take a picture

Make a movie with you that we'd have to hide

CHORUS

You better lock your phone (Oh)

And look at me when you're alonе

Won't take a lot to get you going (Oh)

I'm sorry if it's torture though

I know, I know



VERSE 2

It might bе more of an obsession

You really make a strong impression (You sure do)

Nobody saw me in the lobby (Saw me in the lobby)

Nobody saw me in your arms, mmm

PRE-CHORUS

I'm not sentimental

But there's something 'bout the way you look tonight, mmm

('Bout the way you look tonight)

Makes me wanna make 'em jealous

I'm the only one who does it how you like

(Only one who does it how you)

CHORUS

You better lock your phone

And look at me when you're alone (You're alone, you're alone)

Won't take a lot to get you going (Get you going, get you going)

I'm sorry if it's torture though (Torture though)

I know, I know

You better lock your door

And look at me a little more

We both know I'm worth waiting for (Waiting for)

That heavy breathing on the floor (On the floor)

I'm yours, I'm yours (I'm yours)

OUTRO

I'm not sentimental

I'm not sentimental

I'm not sentimental