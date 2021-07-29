Billie Eilish fans think she drags Brandon "Q" Adams in Happier Than Ever lyrics

By Sam Prance

Are Billie Eilish's Happier Than Ever lyrics about her ex-boyfriend? The meaning explained.

Billie Eilish has finally released her sophomore album and fans can't get over how savage her 'Happier Than Ever' lyrics are.

Ever since Billie Eilish first rose to fame, she's kept her private life private. It was only in her recent documentary Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry that she revealed that she'd been in a relationship with the rapper 7: AMP, who is also known as Brandon "Q" Adams. The stars dated between 2018 and 2019. Billie is rumoured to be dating actor Matthew Vorce now.

In 'Happier Than Ever', Billie drags an ex-boyfriend for ruining "everything good". Who are the lyrics about though?

Who are Billie Eilish's 'Happier Than Ever' lyrics about?

Billie Eilish Happier Than Ever lyrics: Are they about Brandon "Q" Adams? Picture: Kelia Anne MacCluskey for Darkroom Records, Apple TV+

Billie is yet to reveal who her 'Happier Than Ever' lyrics are about but fans believe they reference her past relationship with Brandon "Q" Adams. In the song, Billie sings: "You do the opposite of what you said you'd do / And I'd end up more afraid / Don't say it isn't fair / You clearly werе aware that you made me misеrable," and: "When I'm away from you / I'm happier than ever."

Billie then gets more direct in the second verse. She adds: "You called me again / Drunk in your Benz / Drivin' home under the influence / You scared me to death but I'm wastin' my breath / 'Cause you only listen to your fuckin' self," and: "Never paid any mind to my mother or friends so I / Shut them all out for you 'cause I was a kid / You ruin everything good."

Why did Billie Eilish and Q break up?

The lyrics seem to correspond with Billie's explanation as to why she broke up with Q. In her documentary, she confirmed: "I just wasn't happy. And I didn't want the same things he wanted and I don't think that's fair, for him. I don't think you should be in a relationship, super excited about certain things that the other person couldn't care less about."

Billie also said: "And there was just a lack of effort, I think. I literally was just like, 'Dude, you don't even have enough love to love yourself, you can't love me. And you don't. Like, you think you do. I do love him, though, which is what made it harder. 'Cause I'm not over him. I didn't find someone else. I didn't stop having love for him."

She ended by stating: "I don't wanna fix him. I can't fix him, I've tried. I can't do it anymore."

Billie Eilish - 'Happier Than Ever' lyrics

CHORUS

When I'm away from you

I'm happier than ever

Wish I could explain it better

I wish it wasn't true, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, mm-hmm

VERSE 1

Give me a day or two

To think of somethin' clever

To write myself a letter

To tell me what to do, ooh, ooh-ooh, mm-hmm

Do you read my interviews?

Or do you skip my avenue?

When you said you were passin' through

Was I even on your way?

I knew when I asked you to (When I asked you to)

Be cool about what I was tellin' you

You do the opposite of what you said you'd do (What you said you'd do)

And I'd end up more afraid

Don't say it isn't fair

You clearly werе aware that you made me misеrable, ooh

So if you really wanna know

CHORUS

When I'm away from you (When I'm away from you)

I'm happier than ever (I'm happier than ever)

Wish I could explain it better (Wish I could explain it better)

I wish it wasn't true, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, mm-hmm



[Instrumental Break]

VERSE 2

You called me again

Drunk in your Benz

Drivin' home under the influence

You scared me to death but I'm wastin' my breath

'Cause you only listen to your fuckin' self

I don't relate to you

I don't relate to you, no

'Cause I'd never treat me this shitty

You make me hate this city

And I don't talk shit about you on the internet

Never told anyone anything bad

'Cause that shit's embarrassin', you were my everythin'

And all that you did was make me fuckin' sad

So don't waste the time I don't have

Don't try to make me feel bad, I could talk about every time

That you showed up on time

But I'd have an empty line 'cause you never did

Never paid any mind to my mother or friends so I

Shut them all out for you 'cause I was a kid

You ruin everything good

Always said you was misunderstood

Made all my moments your own (Your own)

Just fuckin' leave me alone