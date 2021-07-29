What time does Billie Eilish release Happier Than Ever? Here’s when the album comes out in your country

By Sam Prance

Billie Eilish is back with a brand new album. Here's when and what time you can expect to stream and download BE2.

The wait for a new Billie Eilish album is finally over. Happier Than Ever is all recorded and the LP drops in a matter of hours.

Earlier this year (Apr 27), Billie took to social media to share the Happier Than Ever art and confirm that the album comes out July 30. She wrote: "MY NEW ALBUM 'Happier Than Ever' OUT JULY 30TH! this is my favorite thing i’ve ever created and i am so excited and nervous and EAGER for you to hear it. i can’t even tell you." She then added: "I've never felt so much love for a project than i do for this one. hope you feel what i feel."

Now, the day is finally here. What time does Happier Than Ever come out though? Here's exactly when Billie's new album is set to drop in your country.

When is Billie Eilish releasing Happier Than Ever?

Billie Eilish's Happier Than Ever will be released on July 30 at midnight local time. This means that wherever you are, you will be able to stream and download the album at 12:00 am in your country tonight. In other words, you can already purchase and listen to the album in New Zealand and it will become available in all other time zones over the next 24 hours.

The only place you will be able to listen to Happier Than Ever earlier than 12:00 am is in the US. The album drops at 12:00 am ET but 9pm PT, so all American fans will be able to stream the project at exactly the same time.

What is the Happier Than Ever tracklist?

Happier Than Ever features Billie's singles 'My Future', 'Therefore I Am', 'Your Power', 'Lost Cause' and 'NDA' as well as 11 brand new tracks. All of the songs were co-written by Billie and her brother Finneas. Finneas has also produced ever single song on the album. The full tracklist is as follows:

1) Getting Older

2) I Didn't Change My Number

3) Billie Bossa Nova

4) My Future

5) Oxytocin

6) Goldwing

7) Lost Cause

8) Halley's Comet

9) Not My Responsibility

10) Overheated

11) Everybody Dies

12) Your Power

13) NDA

14) Therefore I Am

15) Happier Than Ever

16) Male Fantasy

Happier Than Ever will be available to stream and purchase on all platforms.