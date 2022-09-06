Did Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine? An investigation into the Don't Worry Darling premiere video

By Sam Prance

People think Harry Styles spat on Chris Pine at the Don't Worry Darling premiere in Venice but is there any truth to it?

Harry Styles is breaking the internet again. Fans think he spat on his co-star Chris Pine at the Don't Worry Darling premiere.

If you've been anywhere near the internet lately, you will no doubt already be aware of the drama surrounding Olivia Wilde's new film Don't Worry Darling. Multiple anonymous sources have alleged that there was "tension" between Olivia and Don't Worry Darling's lead actress Florence Pugh. Olivia has denied all of the reports but the rumours have spread like wildfire.

The alleged drama all came to a head yesterday (Sep 5) when the cast reunited for the first time at the Venice International Film Festival premiere of Don't Worry Darling. However, in and amongst the focus on Olivia and Florence, a video of Harry Styles and Chris Pine has captured the internet's attention. People believe that Harry spat on Chris during the event.

Did Harry actually spit on Chris though and why are people so convinced that he did? Here lies our formal investigation.

Did Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine? An investigation into the Don't Worry Darling premiere video. Picture: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images, Venice International Film Festival

The spit allegations all began last night (Sept 5) when a video of Harry finding his seat at the Don't Worry Darling premiere went viral.

In the clip, Harry can be seen taking his seat next to Chris, who is clapping. Harry makes a spit motion with his mouth and Chris then stops clapping and looks down at his lap. As a result, people believe that Harry spat on Chris' lap.

In a viral tweet with a gif of the moment, a person tweeted: "someone needs to begin a full fledged investigation into what happened on that don’t worry darling set… wdym harry styles spitting on chris pine on NATIONAL TELEVISION?"

Another added: "So what’s the verdict here? Did Harry spit on Chris Pine? What happened on that movie set bro".

The whole ordeal then descended into memes. One person wrote: "What is @POTUS doing to protect our Americans abroad (Chris Pine) from foreign threats (Harry Styles) ??????"

Someone else tweeted: "Watching the tl try and break down the Harry Styles Chris Pine spitting allegations like its the assassination of JFK".

someone needs to begin a full fledged investigation into what happened on that don’t worry darling set… wdym harry styles spitting on chris pine on NATIONAL TELEVISION? pic.twitter.com/jpow9JT8pk — ceo of kory (@korysverse) September 6, 2022

So what’s the verdict here? Did Harry spit on Chris Pine? What happened on that movie set bro 💀 pic.twitter.com/aOmAr0mAfY — Steve Rogers (@SteveRogers1943) September 6, 2022

Me and my gay friends trying to figure out if Harry Styles spit at Chris Pine pic.twitter.com/Q5WlC2kWJK — gianmarco (@GianmarcoSoresi) September 6, 2022

the don’t worry darling drama is getting more and more absurd like what do you mean harry styles [spins wheel] spit on [spins wheel] chris pine — izzy (@spidermannwh) September 6, 2022

What is @POTUS doing to protect our Americans abroad (Chris Pine) from foreign threats (Harry Styles) ?????? — whitney (@ItsWhitneyLeann) September 6, 2022

Harry Styles and Chris Pine pic.twitter.com/jkYPjxMEUm — Vulture (@vulture) September 6, 2022

Watching the tl try and break down the Harry Styles Chris Pine spitting allegations like its the assassination of JFK — sam (@zo1oft) September 6, 2022

Naturally, the rumour has taken on a life of its own. However, if you watch the video closely, no actual spit can be seen in the clip. In other words, it's likely that Harry was just moving his mouth and Chris wasn't reacting to him. On top of that, shortly after Chris looks down at his lap, he picks up his sunglasses so was probably just looking down for them.

As a result, many people are now trying to shut down the rumours. Writer Ira Madison III tweeted: "Do y'all think Chris Pine would just sit there silently if Harry spit on him... be serious". He has a point, your honour!

Another person added: "Chris pine just wondered where his sunglasses were after the applause. And he zoned out and realised it’s in his lap. So I am sorry to say harry styles did not spit on him."

Do y'all think Chris Pine would just sit there silently if Harry spit on him... be serious — Ira the Third (@iramadisonthree) September 6, 2022

Chris pine just wondered where his sunglasses were after the applause. And he zoned out (likes he’s been doing all day) and realised it’s in his lap. So I am sorry to say harry styles did not spit on him. pic.twitter.com/7b4GoCvnHJ — priscilla (@cinemazietgeist) September 6, 2022

As it stands, Harry and Chris are yet to address the spit allegations but we shall update you if they do.

