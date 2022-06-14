Harry Styles confirms that he wants to do a One Direction reunion

By Sam Prance

It looks like our dreams of a One Direction reunion could actually come true.

Harry Styles has opened up about the possibility of a One Direction reunion and whether or not he would even take part in it.

Ever since One Direction officially went on hiatus in 2016, fans have been desperate to see the band reunite. In recent years, Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Zayn have each established themselves as solo artists in their own right but they are yet to come back together. In 2020, the group even celebrated their 10-year anniversary apart.

Now, Harry has let slip that, regardless of his huge solo success, he still wants to do a One Direction reunion in the future.

Harry Styles confirms he wants to do a One Direction reunion. Picture: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue, Dave Hogan/Getty Images

Talking on the Spout podcast about sharing the stage with One Direction again, Harry said: "I don’t know. I mean I think the thought of it is really nice, I’d love for there to be a time where it felt like something we all wanted to do." In other words, as long as Liam, Louis, Niall and Zayn are down, Harry is definitely up for performing with One Direction bandmates again.

The interviewer also brought up Up All Night, Take Me Home and Made In The A.M. and Harry stated: "I very much enjoyed those albums that you mentioned." He then continued: "I think we all went through something really special together and there’s a lot of love there. So, yeah, I think if there’s a moment for us to do it the right way, I think it’d be great."

Fast forward to 4:36 to watch Harry's comments.

Harry thinks a One Direction reunion would be "great"! No, I'm not crying. You are!

What do you think? Would you like a One Direction reunion?

