Harry Styles stuns in My Policeman first look photos

By Sam Prance

Harry Styles is set to play a closeted gay policeman in his brand new film.

Harry Styles is currently in film star mode and the first photos of him playing Tom in My Policeman have now surfaced online.

Last year (Sep 17), news broke out that Harry Styles had been cast as the lead in the new film adaptation of Bethan Roberts' My Policeman. Like the book, the movie will tell the story of a teacher, Marion, who marries a gay policeman, Tom, who is in love with a museum curator, Patrick. Harry will play Tom, and Emma Corrin and David Dawson will play Marion and Patrick.

The movie is currently in production and now first look photos of Harry in character on set of My Policeman are going viral.

Harry Styles My Policeman: First look photos. Picture: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy, Neil Mockford/GC Images

In the photos taken by the paparazzi in Brighton, Harry can be seen sporting a 1950s style police uniform. There are also pictures of him acting with his on-screen love interests Emma Corrin and David Dawson. Unfortunately, the reports that Harry would be dying his hair blond for the role appear to be untrue but the pics are an exciting teaser of what's to come.

The photos come shortly after reports surfaced that Harry would be filming nude gay sex scenes for the movie. According to The Mirror, an insider has told them that Harry "is going to be naked" in the film. They also teased: "Harry will be having sex [with David] on screen and they want it to look as real as possible. Not much is going to be left to the imagination".

Harry Styles My Policeman: First look photos (2). Picture: Neil Mockford/GC Images

My Policeman is Harry's third time acting in a movie. He previously starred in Dunkirk in 2017 and he just wrapped filming on Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling. Harry is also rumoured to be playing Starfox in Marvel's Eternals.

