By Sam Prance

Louis, Imma let you finish but One Direction had one of the best debut albums of all time!

Louis Tomlinson has opened up about One Direction's early music and revealed that he's not a big fan of their debut album.

You don't have to be a One Direction fan to know that debut album Up All Night was an undeniable success. Not only did it boast the hit singles 'What Makes You Beautiful', 'Gotta Be You', 'One Thing' and 'More Than This' but it also entered the charts at Number 1 in the US, received positive reviews and has since sold over 4.5 million copies worldwide. Pretty legendary if you ask me.

However, in spite of how well-loved Up All Night is, it turns out that Louis Tomlinson doesn't rate the album anymore at all.

Louis Tomlinson says One Direction's first album Up All Night was "shit". Picture: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images, Syco Music

Talking about his career and his time in One Direction on Smallzy’s Surgery podcast yesterday (Aug 1), Louis said: "12 years ago today the band got formed, but the first album was shit any way." Shit? An album that features classics like 'Tell Me a Lie', 'I Should Have Kissed You' and 'Moments'? I don't think. Never in my life have I yelled at a girl like this!

As for critical acclaim, the album ranks in fourth place on Metacritic among One Direction's entire discography with a score of 64. Take Me Home ranks in first with 68, followed by Four and Made in the A.M. with 65, then Up All Night appears right behind them and Midnight Memories ranks in last place with 59.

While Louis and his bandmates co-wrote 'Taken', 'Everything About You' and 'Same Mistakes' on Up All Night, they each became more involved in One Direction's writing as time went on. Louis himself is responsible for fan favourites like 'No Control' on Four and 'What a Feeling' on Made in the A.M..

One Direction also strayed from a more teen pop sound to a more rock-influenced sound over the years.

Speaking about his solo career in the same interview, Louis said: "There’s still pressure obviously for me to deliver a good record . . . and me trying to find my feet coming out of a band as big as One Direction."

What do you think? Is Up All Night shit as Louis says or is it a classic?

