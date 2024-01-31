Megan Thee Stallion Hot Girl Summer Tour: Tickets, prices, presale, dates, cities and setlist

By Sam Prance

Is Megan Thee Stallion going on tour in 2024? How much are tickets and is there a presale code? Here's everything we know.

Hotties, assemble! Megan Thee Stallion is finally going on tour this summer and it looks set to be the hottest event of 2024.

It's truly Megan Thee Stallion's world and we're just living it. After splitting from her label in 2023, Megan has broken the internet with not one but two critically acclaimed new singles. 'Cobra' set the charts alight in November and now 'Hiss' is breaking records and taking shots at Megan's haters in the most iconic way. From Drake to Nicki Minaj, no one is safe.

With a new album confirmed, Megan is going out on the road to celebrate. With that in mind, here's everything you need to know about Megan's Hot Girl Summer Tour so far including ticket information, prices, presale codes, dates and more.

Megan Thee Stallion Hot Girl Summer Tour: Tickets, prices, presale, dates, cities and setlist. Picture: Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV, Hot Girl Productions

Is Megan Thee Stallion going on tour in 2024?

Yes. Megan confirmed the news on Good Morning America just days after the release of 'Hiss'. Making the announcement, Megan said: "Oh we're having the tour this year. The Hot Girl Summer Tour is gonna be 2024 summertime. I feel like I've never been able to be outside doing my own thing during the summer since 2019."

She then explained: "So this is gonna be the first time that I drop an album on time for the summer. I do want to give the hotties the Megan The Stallion experience."

A new Megan album and tour? Everything's coming up hotties!

Megan Thee Stallion talking about her new album & tour with GMA. pic.twitter.com/OOQJWLamFW — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 30, 2024

Megan Thee Stallion Hot Girl Summer Tour presale codes: How to find a presale code for your country

As it stands, Megan Thee Stallion is yet to confirm presale details for her upcoming Hot Girl Summer Tour. However, there's a good chance that Megan will use similar presale options to other major artists such as Taylor Swift and Beyoncé. It's possible that there will be an American Express Early Access presale in the US and an O2 presale in the UK.

We also recommend signing up to Megan's mailing list via her website. Artists occasionally give separate presale details to their closest fans and it's the best way to stay up to date on all Megan tour information.

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know as soon as we know more about the Megan presale.

Megan Thee Stallion Hot Girl Summer Tour ticket prices: How much will the tickets to Megan's tour be?

There's currently no information at to how much tickets to Megan's Hot Girl Summer tour will cost. Outside of festivals, one off gigs and support slots, Megan has never headlined her own tour, so it's hard to gauge what she will charge her fans. It will likely depend on the size of the venues she performs in and where you decide to sit or stand.

When Megan performed at Brixton Academy in London in 2022, tickets were priced between £52.40 and £96.55.

Megan Thee Stallion Hot Girl Summer Tour presale codes: How to find a presale code for your country. Picture: Rich Fury/Getty Images for Visible

Megan Thee Stallion Hot Girl Summer Tour dates: When is Megan going on tour in 2024?

Megan Thee Stallion hasn't announced any dates for the Hot Girl Summer Tour just yet but she did officially reveal on Good Morning America that the tour will kick off in summer 2024. You could potentially see Megan perform live as soon as June this year.

It's currently unclear if the tour will only take place during summer or if Megan will expand it. We'll let you know as soon as we know more.

Megan Thee Stallion Hot Girl Summer Tour locations: What cities will Megan play in?

Again with no dates confirmed at the moment, it's unclear exactly where Megan will be taking the Hot Girl Summer Tour on the road this year. However, it seems likely that she will perform in the US and visit most major cities including the likes of LA, New York and, of course, her hometown Houston.

In terms of size, our guess is that Megan will be playing arenas. Whether or not it's a world tour is yet to be seen. Fingers crossed, she gives all the international hotties some dates too.

When is Megan going on tour in 2024? Picture: Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion Hot Girl Summer Tour setlist: What songs will she play?

With a whole new album on the way, we imagine that Megan's Hot Girl Summer Tour will predominantly focus on her new music. In other words, expect 'Cobra' and 'Hiss' both to feature predominantly on the setlist. We also expect her biggest hits like 'WAP', 'Savage', 'Thot Shit', 'Plan B' and 'Big Ole Freak' to pop up in some capacity.

What songs would you like Megan to play?

