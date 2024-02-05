Miley Cyrus fans think she dissed Noah Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus in her Grammys speech

5 February 2024, 16:12

By Sam Prance

"I don't think I forgot anyone. But I might have forgotten underwear. Bye!"

Did Miley Cyrus just throw shots at Noah Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus at the Grammys? Well, fans certainly think that she did.

Last night (Feb 4), Miley Cyrus stole the show at the Grammys. Not only did she deliver an incredible performance of her hit single 'Flowers', but she also took home her first ever awards at the show. Miley received Best Pop Solo Performance and the Record of the Year at the 2024 ceremony. Not to mention, Miley even gave some of the best speeches of the night.

However, one of Miley's speeches is now breaking the internet. Fans are convinced that Miley makes a pointed dig at her sister, Noah Cyrus, and her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, and it's all linked to the rumours of a divide in the Cyrus family.

Miley Cyrus fans think she dissed Noah Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus in her Grammys speech
Miley Cyrus fans think she dissed Noah Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus in her Grammys speech. Picture: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy, Michael Kovac/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

During Miley's Record of the Year speech, she made sure to thank those closest to her. She started with "Tom, Tyler, Michael and Greg" who worked on 'Flowers' with her. She then gestured to her table and thanked: "My mommy, my sister, my love, my main gays because look how good I look."

Miley attended the Grammys with her mother Tish Cyrus, her older sister Brandi Cyrus and her boyfriend Maxx Morando. As for the rest of her family, her sister Noah Cyrus and brother Braison Cyrus were notably absent. Her father Billy Ray Cyrus was also not there.

Miley ended her speech saying: "Anyone else?...I don't think I forgot anyone. But I might have forgotten underwear. Bye!"

Now, while Miley didn't say anything about Noah, Braison or Billy Ray specifically fans have taken the speech as a diss towards them. Reacting, one fan tweeted: “i don’t think i forgot anyone” OKAYYY billy ray and noah shade!!!!!"

Another wrote: "Shading not only Billy Ray, also her brother Braison and sister Noah, who never were openly supportive in the last years unfortunately. So glad she has Brandi and Tish."

Has Miley Cyrus fallen out with Noah Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus?

For context, fans have long believed that Miley is no longer on good terms with Billy Ray and Noah. Back in 2023, Miley's mother Tish Cyrus got married to Prison Break actor Dominic Purcell. Miley went to the wedding with her siblings Trace and Brandi but Noah and Braison skipped the wedding.

At the time, Noah and Braison posted Instagram stories of them hanging out while the wedding was happening. Noah even said that Braison "flew out" especially to see her and wore Billy Ray Cyrus merch in her posts. Fans interpreted the stories as a dig towards Tish and Dominic.

Noah has since written shady comments that appear to be directed at Miley on TikTok. This has added fuel to the theories that the sisters are not close at the moment.

Nevertheless, neither Miley, Noah nor Billy Ray have commented on the status of their relationship and it's possible that the internet is reading too much into things.

What do you think? Did Miley make a dig at Noah and Billy Ray?

