Nicki Minaj slammed after saying Megan Thee Stallion wanted "a Rihanna moment"

Nicki Minaj fires shots at Megan Thee Stallion on Instagram live

By Sam Prance

Nicki Minaj accused Megan Thee Stallion of "milking" being shot by Tory Lanez for sympathy.

Nicki Minaj is coming under fire after accusing Megan Thee Stallion of "milking" being shot to have a "Rihanna moment".

It's been 84 years and Nicki Minaj is still making outrageous remarks about Megan Thee Stallion on social media. It all began last week when Megan released her diss track 'Hiss'. The song takes shots at many people but fans picked up that one line was a direct dig at Nicki Minaj.

In the song, Megan raps: "These hoes don't be mad at Megan, these hoes mad at Megan's Law'. Megan's Law is a US law that requires information about registered sex offenders to be available to the public. Nicki's husband Kenneth Petty is a registered sex offender.

Since the song came out, Nicki has responded by tweeting incessantly about Megan and releasing a widely panned diss track called 'Big Foot'. Now, Nicki is facing further backlash after accusing Megan of trying to be Rihanna.

Nicki Minaj slammed after saying Megan Thee Stallion wanted "a Rihanna moment". Picture: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images, Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Yesterday (Jan 31), Nicki joined Joe Budden on Spaces and continued to make digs at Megan. Most notably, she suggested that Megan used being shot by Tory Lanez as a means of gaining sympathy. She also suggested that Megan capitalised off of the controversy as a way of helping her career.

Comparing Megan's situation to when Chris Brown physically abused Rihanna, Nicki said: "This is so obvious. She [Megan Thee Stallion] wanted a Rihanna moment so bad. But here is the thing, Rihanna is known for being herself; you-get-what-you-see, you-see-what-you-get type of vibe."

She continued: "So, Rihanna never would milk something. You can tell she couldn’t wait to move on with her life. You understand. And then people even bashed her for not dragging it out, not milking it."

She ended by saying: "You know why, because Rihanna knows that she's a superstar with or without controversy."

Did she say Megan wanted a “Rihanna moment”? Comparing traumas like a competition? 😳 Joe Budden sat there and listened to this and didn’t say a thing? pic.twitter.com/2TAV0ZWBbu — CARDIA 🫵🏽 (@CCardib2) January 31, 2024

Now, people are calling out Nicki for her comments. One person tweeted: "Why would Megan want a Rihanna / Chris Brown moment? What about what Rihanna went through publicly and privately seemed positive? why would somebody want that? Nicki is a sick woman and I don't understand how you can listen to her and not be completely turned off."

Another added: "Nicki inadvertently minimised Rihanna’s domestic violence ordeal and told on herself by trivialising it here, along with Megan’s."

Why would Megan want a Rihanna/Chris Brown moment? What about what Rihanna went through publicly and privately seemed positive? why would somebody want that?



Nicki is a sick woman and i don't understand how you can listen to her and not be completely turned off. pic.twitter.com/RDJlDMjaas — Sisa (@TheTitanBaddie) January 31, 2024

Nicki inadvertently minimised Rihanna’s domestic violence ordeal and told on herself by trivialising it here, along with Megan’s. I hope people remember her disgusting character this week — and indeed look back over the years. What a rotten person to her core. Help is needed https://t.co/1mPnLzMhD0 — Nicolas-Tyrell Scott (@iamntyrell) January 31, 2024

It took Rihanna 9 months to speak about her assault. People dragged her not speaking sooner and then accused her of the doing the interview to promote her new album. She was mocked, berated and accused of lying on him. Calling a woman’s DV “a moment” is dangerous and disgusting — 🕊️ (@holynoapostle) January 31, 2024

For Nicki to say that Megan wanted a “Rihanna moment” is disrespectful as fuck to both Meg & Rih!! Cuz now she’s insinuating that both women somehow asked for or “planned” to be victims of violence & abuse🤦🏾‍♂️smh pic.twitter.com/qVl7T5FK0r — Gemini’s Groove (@atb__william) January 31, 2024

As it stands, Nicki is yet to apologise for her remarks. We'll keep you posted with any updates.

