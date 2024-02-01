Nicki Minaj slammed after saying Megan Thee Stallion wanted "a Rihanna moment"

1 February 2024, 12:45

Nicki Minaj fires shots at Megan Thee Stallion on Instagram live

By Sam Prance

Nicki Minaj accused Megan Thee Stallion of "milking" being shot by Tory Lanez for sympathy.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Nicki Minaj is coming under fire after accusing Megan Thee Stallion of "milking" being shot to have a "Rihanna moment".

It's been 84 years and Nicki Minaj is still making outrageous remarks about Megan Thee Stallion on social media. It all began last week when Megan released her diss track 'Hiss'. The song takes shots at many people but fans picked up that one line was a direct dig at Nicki Minaj.

In the song, Megan raps: "These hoes don't be mad at Megan, these hoes mad at Megan's Law'. Megan's Law is a US law that requires information about registered sex offenders to be available to the public. Nicki's husband Kenneth Petty is a registered sex offender.

Since the song came out, Nicki has responded by tweeting incessantly about Megan and releasing a widely panned diss track called 'Big Foot'. Now, Nicki is facing further backlash after accusing Megan of trying to be Rihanna.

READ MORE: Is Megan Thee Stallion dissing Nicki Minaj in her Hiss lyrics? Their beef explained

Nicki Minaj slammed after saying Megan Thee Stallion wanted "a Rihanna moment"
Nicki Minaj slammed after saying Megan Thee Stallion wanted "a Rihanna moment". Picture: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images, Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Yesterday (Jan 31), Nicki joined Joe Budden on Spaces and continued to make digs at Megan. Most notably, she suggested that Megan used being shot by Tory Lanez as a means of gaining sympathy. She also suggested that Megan capitalised off of the controversy as a way of helping her career.

Comparing Megan's situation to when Chris Brown physically abused Rihanna, Nicki said: "This is so obvious. She [Megan Thee Stallion] wanted a Rihanna moment so bad. But here is the thing, Rihanna is known for being herself; you-get-what-you-see, you-see-what-you-get type of vibe."

She continued: "So, Rihanna never would milk something. You can tell she couldn’t wait to move on with her life. You understand. And then people even bashed her for not dragging it out, not milking it."

She ended by saying: "You know why, because Rihanna knows that she's a superstar with or without controversy."

Now, people are calling out Nicki for her comments. One person tweeted: "Why would Megan want a Rihanna / Chris Brown moment? What about what Rihanna went through publicly and privately seemed positive? why would somebody want that? Nicki is a sick woman and I don't understand how you can listen to her and not be completely turned off."

Another added: "Nicki inadvertently minimised Rihanna’s domestic violence ordeal and told on herself by trivialising it here, along with Megan’s."

As it stands, Nicki is yet to apologise for her remarks. We'll keep you posted with any updates.

Read more Megan Thee Stallion news here:

WATCH: Chappell Roan Breaks Down Every Song On 'The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess'

Chappell Roan Breaks Down Every Song On 'The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess' | Making The Album

Trending on PopBuzz

Saltburn director reveals very different alternative ending for Oliver

Ariana Grande Eternal Sunshine: Release date, tracklist, theories and news about the album

Ariana Grande

Taylor Swift Reputation (Taylor's Version): Release date, easter eggs, vault tracks and news

When does Reputation (Taylor's Version) come out? Here's what Taylor Swift has teased so far

Taylor Swift

Margot Robbie says Greta Gerwig deserved Best Director nomination for Barbie after Oscars snub

Margot Robbie says Greta Gerwig deserved a Best Director Oscar nomination for Barbie

News

Netflix releases first look at Squid Game season 2

Squid Game season 2 first teaser and photos released by Netflix

Squid Game

TikTo bans Legging Legs trend after huge backlash

TikTok bans Legging Legs trend after huge backlash

Viral

Love Island All-Stars soundtrack: What songs were on Love Island tonight?

Love Island All Stars soundtrack: What songs were on Love Island tonight?

Love Island

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All 45 songs played by Taylor revealed

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All the surprise songs she's performed so far

Every surprise song performed on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour so far

Taylor Swift

Megan Thee Stallion Hot Girl Summer Tour: Tickets, prices, presale, dates, cities and setlist

Megan Thee Stallion Hot Girl Summer Tour: Tickets, prices, presale, dates, cities and setlist

Megan Thee Stallion

How to get Olivia Rodrigo Silver Star tickets for Guts world tour

How to get Olivia Rodrigo Silver Star tickets for the Guts world tour

Olivia Rodrigo

BRIT Awards 2024: Date, time, nominees, performers and everything you need to know

BRIT Awards 2024: Date, time, nominations, performers and everything you need to know

News

Taylor Swift fan sets new world record for 'Most Taylor Swift songs identified by their lyrics in one minute'

Taylor Swift fan sets world record for 'Most Taylor Swift songs identified in one minute'

Taylor Swift

Exclusive Interviews

See more Exclusive Interviews

Percy Jackson cast take on a Percy Jackson quiz

Percy Jackson cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Percy Jackson Quiz' | PopBuzz Meets

News

Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore praise Charles Melton's acting in May December | PopBuzz Meets

Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore praise Charles Melton's acting in May December | PopBuzz Meets

News

Victoria Monét explains every song on JAGUAR II | Making The Album

Victoria Monét explains every song on JAGUAR II | Making The Album

News

Hunger Games' Rachel Zegler reveals she sends Tom Blyth hilarious Snow edits

Hunger Games' Rachel Zegler sends Tom Blyth hilarious Snow fan edits | PopBuzz Meets

News