Joshua Bassett praises Olivia Rodrigo’s Deja Vu following rumours that it’s about him

By Sam Prance

Joshua Bassett also said that the "world better watch out for" Olivia Rodrigo's album on Instagram.

Joshua Bassett has praised Olivia Rodrigo's 'Deja Vu' following theories that the viral TikTok song was inspired by him.

Joshua Bassett and Olivia Rodrigo fans will already be well aware that the two High School Musical: The Musical: The Series stars have history together. Joshua and Olivia allegedly became a couple in 2020 before they broke up and Joshua allegedly began dating Sabrina Carpenter.

Since then, Joshua, Olivia and Sabrina have all released multiple hit songs that may have been inspired by their rumoured love triangle. One of those songs is 'Deja Vu' and now Joshua has revealed what he thinks about Olivia's new song.

Joshua Bassett says he loves Deja Vu by Olivia Rodrigo. Picture: Kevin Winter/Getty Images, @joshuatbassett via Instagram

Taking to Instagram over on Sunday (Apr 25), Joshua posted a story in which he praised Olivia and 'Deja Vu' specifically. He wrote: "SUUUUUUPER late on this but ! i love this song so much @oliviarodrigo !!! the world better watch out for the album !!!"

Fans were shocked to see Joshua praise the song given that people think 'Deja Vu' might be about him.

In 'Deja Vu', Olivia sings about an ex doing the exact same things that they did with her, with a new girlfriend and fans were quick to guess that the ex in question is Joshua. She sings: "Another actress, I hate to think that I was just your type" and the line appears to reference the rumoured Joshua Bassett and Sabrina Carpenter relationship.

This isn't the first time that Joshua has praised Olivia on Instagram either. In January, he posted an Instagram story about 'Drivers License' with the caption: "such a great song! congrats @olivia.rodrigo." Like, 'Deja Vu' fans think that 'Drivers License' was inspired by Joshua and Olivia's breakup.

As it stands, Olivia hasn't reacted to any of Joshua's comments about her music. We shall update you if she does.