Kamille: ‘I was obsessed with That’s So Raven and I still am now’ | My Life In 20

By Woodrow Whyte

To celebrate the release of her new single 'Options' featuring Tamera and Bellah, award-winning singer-songwriter Kamille takes a trip down memory lane to answer our My Life In 20 questions.

20) What movie could you watch 20 times over and not get bored?

Any Pirates of the Caribbean movie!! I’m obsessed!

19) What topic could you talk about for 19 minutes straight without notes?

Making music. It’s literally who I am, so I can talk about it endlessly. I can’t shut up about it, to be honest!

18) What was the most important thing to happen in your life when you were 18?

Leaving sixth form and going to university was huge for me, I felt so independent, and I was so determined to make something out of my life.

17) Who was your crush at 17?

I actually didn’t have one haha I was all about me me me!

16) What can you remember about your 16th birthday?

I had a party and I think I had a bouncy castle. I’m obsessed with bouncy castles for some reason.

15) What did you hate at 15 which you love now?

Avocados.

14) What TV show were you obsessed with at 14?

That’s So Raven. I’m still obsessed now! She’s just so funny and I love that she can see into the future. I’d love to have that as a gift.

13) 13 is unlucky for some. Do you have anything that you’re superstitious about?

I’m not superstitious but I definitely avoid walking under ladders, I get so scared they’re gonna fall on me.

12) If you could live the life of any other person for 12 hours, who would you be and why?

Rihanna. I think her life must be so incredible. I’m sure she has ups and downs, like all of us, but I feel like an average day for Rihanna would definitely beat ours.

11) Who was your best friend when you were 11?

I was bullied around that age; I didn’t have a bestie but honestly that experience made me stronger in the end so yeah! Bullies are trash!

10) Which bad habit do you hope to have quit in 10 years time?

My bae just told me it’s slurping. Apparently, I slurp when I eat or drink sometimes. Whatever!

9) What was your biggest fear when you were 9?

Spiders. They will always be the villain in my eyes. It’s the way they move, I just can’t deal! My fear of spiders has defo gotten worse as I’ve got older too, I’m a mess.

8) When you were 8, what did you want to be when you grew up?

I definitely wanted to be a singer, but also an astronaut. I’m obsessed with space. And music lol.

7) Which of the seven deadly sins are you most guilty of?

I would probably say greed. It manifests when I eat pasta.

6) You can invite six people to your dream dinner party (dead or alive), who would you invite?

Rihanna, Maya Rudolph, Pharrell, Amy Winehouse, Beyoncé, and Kevin Hart.

5) Name five things you can't live without.

My family, music, pasta, garlic, hair straighteners.

4) Describe yourself in four words.

Loving, creative, clumsy, and kind.

3) Your top three songs of all time.

N*Sync - 'Want You Back', JAY-Z - 'Big Pimpin'', 'Learning' - Kamille (this song literally saved my life).

2) Name two things on your bucket list.

Perform my own show at the O2 arena [that's only one thing, Kamille, but we'll let you off - Ed].

1) Who or what is your one true love?

Tomi! He’s the love of my life!

Kamille will release of her self-produced debut mini album K1 on September 9.

