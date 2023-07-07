Lucy Tun: ‘I had a crush on Bowser...I liked his voice” | My Life In 20

Lucy Tun Interview My Life In 20. Picture: SATELLITE414

By Woodrow Whyte

Lucy Tun is one of the most exciting new voices in British pop music. To celebrate the pop experimentalist's new single 'ADHD', Lucy takes a trip down memory lane to answer our My Life In 20 questions.

20) What movie could you watch 20 times over and not get bored?

So hard! American Psycho or Princess Mononoke.

19) What topic could you talk about for 19 minutes straight without notes?

Design aesthetics.

18) What was the most important thing to happen in your life when you were 18?

I studied Computer Science at York university, realised how much I missed making music, dropped out and moved back to London.

17) Who was your crush at 17?

Bowser... I liked his voice hahaha.

16) What can you remember about your 16th birthday?

I think we went to Nandos.

Lucy Tun - Kulture Klub (Official Video)

15) What did you hate at 15 which you love now?

FISH!!! I literally couldn't stand the smell of it, now it's all I want to eat!!!

14) What TV show were you obsessed with at 14 and why?

Nana, a Japanese anime. I loved all the outfits and the characters.

13) 13 is unlucky for some. Do you have anything that you're superstitious about?

I HAVE to always wear matching socks. Wearing odd socks feels like I've lost a leg and have no balance. I don't know how other people do it.

12) If you could live the life of any other person for 12 hours, who would you be and why?

Michael Cera. I don't know why I just imagine his life to be peaceful and immensely loved.

11) Who was your best friend when you were 11?

Anoushka. I used to (and still do) call her Nushy Peas.

Lucy Tun. Picture: Satellite 414

10) Which bad habit do you hope to have quit in 10 years time?

Worrying if I've turned things off before I've left the house.

9) What was your biggest fear when you were 9?

Daddy long-legs. One time I went downstairs late at night to find snacks and I saw the shadow of one on the wall. It was like a horror movie; I almost wet myself. My parents thought someone had broken in hearing me scream!

8) When you were 8, what did you want to be when you grew up?

An archaeologist.

7) Which of the seven deadly sins are you most guilty of?

Gluttony. I always have this fear or stress that if I don't take something now, l'lI never get that opportunity again. But really I should trust that there'll always be good things happening for me and sometimes it's okay to say no.

6) You can invite six people to your dream dinner party (dead or alive), who would you invite?

Marilyn Monroe, Mary Quant, Hello Kitty, Kevin Parker, Aung San Suu Kyi and Bowser (again, if that counts as a person).

5) Name five things you can't live without.

Water, alarm clock, crochet hooks, Nike Air Rifts, and my Nintendo Switch.

4) Describe yourself in four words.

Hopeful, introspective, playful, unreal.

3) Your top three songs of all time.

'Hallelujah' - Jeff Buckley, 'Sad Dream' - Sky Ferreira, and 'Broken Clocks' - SZA.

2) Name two things on your bucket list.

Skydiving and a Lucy Tun world tour.

1) Who or what is your one true love?

My family.

Lucy Tun - ADHD (Official Visualiser)

