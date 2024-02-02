Why all these massive artists got removed from TikTok | Scroll Deep

Why all these massive artists got removed from TikTok

By Woodrow Whyte

Let's talk about the Bad Blood between TikTok and Universal

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Taylor Swift's music has been wiped from TikTok, along with a slew of other big names, all because TikTok is stuck in a feud with the Universal Music Group.

UMG is the biggest record label in the world, with artists like Taylor Swift, Drake, Adele, Ariana Grande, SZA and The Beatles, but they've been locked in a bitter dispute with TikTok and now, as of the time of recording, the artists are simply gone from the platform.

Scroll Deep digs into what's happening, whether the music will ever come back, and what the future holds for Taylor Swift on TikTok.

Watch more Scroll Deep videos: