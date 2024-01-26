The real reason Barbie was snubbed by the Oscars | Scroll Deep

The real reason Barbie was snubbed by the Oscars...

By Woodrow Whyte

The discourse is discoursing again

Listen to this article Loading audio...

This Barbie is furious.

The 2024 Academy Awards (Oscars to us regular folk) nominations are here and Barbie fans are furious - but WHY are they so mad? Are they even correct? And why the hell is Hillary Clinton involved?

From Margot Robbie to Greta Gerwig to Ryan Gosling, everyone is mixed up in this ever-changing and ever-exhausting discourse.

But have no fear because, as always, Scroll Deep are scrolling deep into the internet nonsense so you don't have to, and delivered all the information you need, right here, on a polished silver platter of audiovisual goodness.

Hit play on the video at the top of this page to watch.

Watch more Scroll Deep videos: