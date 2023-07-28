Greta Gerwig denies that a Barbie sequel is in the works

By Sam Prance

Fans want Barbie 2 but Greta Gerwig has no plans to make another Barbie movie.

Greta Gerwig has responded to the demand for a second Barbie movie and revealed if she's working on a sequel to the film.

Barbie truly is everything. In its opening weekend, the Greta Gewig directed feature smashed box office records and had the highest-grossing debut for a film that isn't a sequel, a remake or a superhero property. The hit movie has also received rave reviews from critics with many praising the performances by Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and the rest of the main cast.

Given how big the film is, it's no wonder that fans want Barbie 2. However, it doesn't look like it's happening anytime soon.

Will there be a Barbie sequel?

Speaking to The New York Times about the popularity of Barbie, Greta said: "I wanted to make something anarchic and wild and funny and cathartic. The idea that it’s actually being received that way, it’s sort of extraordinary."

She was then asked if she has any plans for a sequel and expanding the Barbie franchise. In response, Greta said: "At this moment, it’s all I’ve got. I feel like that at the end of every movie, like I’ll never have another idea and everything I’ve ever wanted to do, I did. I wouldn’t want to squash anybody else’s dream but for me, at this moment, I’m at totally zero."

"At this moment", of course, means no for now. However, it's possible that Greta may change her mind in the future. Mattel have also confirmed that they are in the process of developing 14 more toy-inspired movies including ones for Uno, Hot Wheels and a Polly Pocket film starring Lily Collins with Lena Dunham on hand to direct.

In other words, this is just the beginning for Mattel cinematic universe.

Elsewhere, Greta has shut down the conservative backlash to Barbie. She said: "[The movie is] an invitation for everybody to be part of the party and let go of the things that aren’t necessarily serving us as either women or men. I hope that in all of that passion, if they see it or engage with it, it can give them some of the relief that it gave other people."

Exactly!

