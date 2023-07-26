Barbie fans call Michael Cera's Allan the best part of the movie

By Katie Louise Smith

Barbie this. Ken that. Gloria's monologue. Mojo Dojo Casa House... But actually, we should all be talking about Allan.

The Barbie movie has well and truly taken the box office - and the world - by storm. The memes are coming in thick and fast, there is discourse brewing on social media and the Oscar buzz is buzzing.

There's so much to shout about and applaud throughout the film, from the soundtrack to the production design, the jokes and the tear-jerking moments, and yes, every single of those performances... But one performance in particular has become a standout and a huge fan favourite.

Michael Cera's performance as Allan? He has well and truly stolen the hearts of viewers.

Michael Cera's Allan has become the fan favourite character in Barbie. Picture: Warner Bros. Pictures

WARNING: Spoilers for Barbie ahead!

WARNING: Barbie spoilers ahead! Picture: Warner Bros. Pictures via YouTube

Allan is an outlier in Barbie Land – there are no replicas of him, he's literally one of a kind. He's Ken's 'buddy' but while he cares about Ken, he doesn't really show any loyalty or strong connection to any of the Kens' hobbies or interests.

While he seems like a spare part at the start of the film, unsure where he fits into Barbie Land, he later becomes somewhat of an unsung hero when he helps the Barbies in their mission to restore Barbie Land after the Kens completely takeover.

All of this is played perfectly by Michael Cera who delivers some of the funniest lines and moments throughout the film, and steals most of the scenes he's in.

The way he screams when Ken gets flung by the wave? Incredible! The way he dances at Barbie's party? Stunning! The way he fought those construction workers? I can't! The way he attempts to climb over the fence instead of running around it? Chef's! Kiss!

Thanks to Michael's hilarious performance, Allan dolls are now selling for huge amounts on eBay. And the reactions to his character on social media prove just how much people loved him in the film too.

Yes, Ryan Gosling is a perfect Ken but a moment of appreciation for Michael Cera’s Allan. This man will never know peace. pic.twitter.com/KvyWT2YXty — Ashley Spencer (@AshleyySpencer) July 21, 2023

Having Allan in the barbie movie be canonically apart of the girls really just made the movie better for me idk yall it makes me so happy hes just an honorary girl pic.twitter.com/oHGKxkwMaE — ZAYNA📨#ANDAMOVIE (@sitcomabed) July 23, 2023

Shout out to the maybe 10 year old boy behind me at Barbie who loudly said “obviously my favorite was Allan” at the end of the movie — bkr (@bkrewind) July 23, 2023

“Not all men”



Exacto, Allan would never pic.twitter.com/lGkLqEKG5f — A letter to Elise ✨ (@ElyseHdez) July 23, 2023

watched barbie (movie of the year) and allan is me i am him we are one pic.twitter.com/plPUXvDELL — 🐈‍⬛ (@cmggmia) July 24, 2023

Maturing is realizing you’re the Allan ((standoffish but concerned for everyone’s safety during aquatic recreation events )) pic.twitter.com/pqAT951rWu — Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (@OKWildlifeDept) July 24, 2023

"Not one person would care if Allan was in the real world, in fact its happened before. All of NSYNC? Allan! Yes even that guy"



Michael Cera was constantly hilarious man he had ppl laughing even when he wasn't talking #Barbie pic.twitter.com/doh6oeoQf4 — anish (@filmicshailar) July 23, 2023

me every time michael cera did literally anything in barbie pic.twitter.com/xmkZQ86DUR — paul rudd (@philsadelphia) July 23, 2023

If Allan has 1 million fans, I am one of them. If Allan has only 10 fans, I am one of them. If Allan has only 1 fan, I am one of them. If Allan has 0 fans, then I no longer exist. pic.twitter.com/aCvowDtWaQ — jada. (@slasherkirsch) July 23, 2023

small role big impact ft. michael cera as allan pic.twitter.com/os4pGRpIQ1 — Art Vandelay (@iDexterDisciple) July 22, 2023

The people's princess! Give Allan a spin-off!

