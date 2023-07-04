Every single Barbie referenced in Margot Robbie's Barbie press tour outfits (so far)

Watch the official Barbie trailer

By Katie Louise Smith

This Barbie is a fashion ICON.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Margot Robbie on the Barbie press tour? It's already a cultural reset. A fashion Moment. A intergalactic slay of magnificent proportions, in fact. And we've only just begun...

Ever since it was announced that Margot Robbie would be playing Barbie in Greta Gerwig's soon-to-be summer hit, fans all over the world have been hoping that she would do the entire press tour paying homage to different Barbies. And based on what we've seen so far, they've got their wish.

Over the past two weeks, Margot has been out promoting the movie and the outfits that she's worn so far have been incredible. From vintage pulls from the runway archives, to updated versions of some of Barbie's most iconic pink looks, Margot and her stylist Andrew Mukamal have been pulling out ALL the stops for her Barbie tour-drobe.

Here's all the outfits that Margot has worn on the Barbie pink carpets across the world so far, alongside the original Barbie dolls that she's paying homage to.

READ MORE: Margot Robbie explains why she refused to use a foot double for Barbie

Margot Robbie has been references iconic Barbie outfits on her Barbie press tour. Picture: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images, Han Myung-Gu/WireImage, Mattel Inc

Los Angeles, United States – 2015's Pink & Fabulous Barbie

To kick off the global Barbie press tour, Margot rocked up to the first press call wearing a pink polka-dot Valentino dress that her stylist Andrew revealed was inspired by the 2015 Pink & Fabulous Barbie doll.

Margot donned a slightly more modern version of the iconic polka-dot dress, but matched it with the same white pumps and yellow bag. Even her beaded chunky bracelet was worn on the left wrist, just like the Barbie doll!

Sydney, Australia – 1959's Original Barbie

Next up? The all important, all iconic original Barbie from 1959.

If you cast your minds back to the first Barbie teaser that was released back in 2022, you'll remember that Margot has already pulled off this exact look as she portrays the very same version of the doll in the film.

But during a Barbie press event in her home country of Australia, she put a twist on the monochromatic striped swimsuit with a Hervé Léger bandage dress in the same pattern, complete with the white cat-eye sunglasses, gold hoops and black open-toed heels. And with her hair styled into that sleek pony? ICONIC!

Seoul, South Korea – 1985's Day to Night Barbie

Oh, y'all thought Margot would only be doing one look per event? This Barbie comes with a costume change! At the South Korean premiere for Barbie in Seoul, Margot and Andrew worked to pull off an absolutely genius reference to the 1985 Day to Night Barbie.

For the first look, Margot channeled businesswoman Barbie in a sleek Versace pink blazer and skirt, with every single accessory and outfit detail matching the original doll to a tee. That pink embellished '80s phone? Need it ASAP!

And for the second look, she switched it up in an almost identical pink dress and matching pink open-toe heels.

Seoul, South Korea – 1964's Sparkling Pink Barbie

Moschino? For a Barbie event? SAY LESS! While attending a press conference for the movie in Seoul, Margot wore an effortlessly chic, updated version of the same outfit worn by the 1964 Sparkling Pink Barbie doll.

Head to toe in that iconic Barbie-inspired Moschino pink, with a shorter hemline than the original and a similar cute pill-box hat, Margot delivered another flawless homage.

Official Barbie premieres and press conferences aside, Margot has also been pulling references and delivering looks during junket interviews and appearances.

Even walking through the airports on her way to the next stop on the global press tour, she's been serving off-duty Barbie realness.

With plenty more pink carpets, premieres, interviews and appearances to come before the film is released on July 21st, there's loads more incredible looks from Margot and her stylist Andrew still to come.

Watch this space – we'll continue to update this article throughout the rest of the press tour.

Margot Robbie wears archive Versace for Barbie fan event in Sydney, Australia. Picture: Getty

Read more about Barbie here: