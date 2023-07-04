Every single Barbie referenced in Margot Robbie's Barbie press tour outfits (so far)

4 July 2023, 16:45

Watch the official Barbie trailer

By Katie Louise Smith

This Barbie is a fashion ICON.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Margot Robbie on the Barbie press tour? It's already a cultural reset. A fashion Moment. A intergalactic slay of magnificent proportions, in fact. And we've only just begun...

Ever since it was announced that Margot Robbie would be playing Barbie in Greta Gerwig's soon-to-be summer hit, fans all over the world have been hoping that she would do the entire press tour paying homage to different Barbies. And based on what we've seen so far, they've got their wish.

Over the past two weeks, Margot has been out promoting the movie and the outfits that she's worn so far have been incredible. From vintage pulls from the runway archives, to updated versions of some of Barbie's most iconic pink looks, Margot and her stylist Andrew Mukamal have been pulling out ALL the stops for her Barbie tour-drobe.

Here's all the outfits that Margot has worn on the Barbie pink carpets across the world so far, alongside the original Barbie dolls that she's paying homage to.

READ MORE: Margot Robbie explains why she refused to use a foot double for Barbie

Margot Robbie has been references iconic Barbie outfits on her Barbie press tour
Margot Robbie has been references iconic Barbie outfits on her Barbie press tour. Picture: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images, Han Myung-Gu/WireImage, Mattel Inc

Los Angeles, United States – 2015's Pink & Fabulous Barbie

To kick off the global Barbie press tour, Margot rocked up to the first press call wearing a pink polka-dot Valentino dress that her stylist Andrew revealed was inspired by the 2015 Pink & Fabulous Barbie doll.

Margot donned a slightly more modern version of the iconic polka-dot dress, but matched it with the same white pumps and yellow bag. Even her beaded chunky bracelet was worn on the left wrist, just like the Barbie doll!

Sydney, Australia – 1959's Original Barbie

Next up? The all important, all iconic original Barbie from 1959.

If you cast your minds back to the first Barbie teaser that was released back in 2022, you'll remember that Margot has already pulled off this exact look as she portrays the very same version of the doll in the film.

But during a Barbie press event in her home country of Australia, she put a twist on the monochromatic striped swimsuit with a Hervé Léger bandage dress in the same pattern, complete with the white cat-eye sunglasses, gold hoops and black open-toed heels. And with her hair styled into that sleek pony? ICONIC!

Seoul, South Korea – 1985's Day to Night Barbie

Oh, y'all thought Margot would only be doing one look per event? This Barbie comes with a costume change! At the South Korean premiere for Barbie in Seoul, Margot and Andrew worked to pull off an absolutely genius reference to the 1985 Day to Night Barbie.

For the first look, Margot channeled businesswoman Barbie in a sleek Versace pink blazer and skirt, with every single accessory and outfit detail matching the original doll to a tee. That pink embellished '80s phone? Need it ASAP!

And for the second look, she switched it up in an almost identical pink dress and matching pink open-toe heels.

Seoul, South Korea – 1964's Sparkling Pink Barbie

Moschino? For a Barbie event? SAY LESS! While attending a press conference for the movie in Seoul, Margot wore an effortlessly chic, updated version of the same outfit worn by the 1964 Sparkling Pink Barbie doll.

Head to toe in that iconic Barbie-inspired Moschino pink, with a shorter hemline than the original and a similar cute pill-box hat, Margot delivered another flawless homage.

Official Barbie premieres and press conferences aside, Margot has also been pulling references and delivering looks during junket interviews and appearances.

Even walking through the airports on her way to the next stop on the global press tour, she's been serving off-duty Barbie realness.

With plenty more pink carpets, premieres, interviews and appearances to come before the film is released on July 21st, there's loads more incredible looks from Margot and her stylist Andrew still to come.

Watch this space – we'll continue to update this article throughout the rest of the press tour.

Margot Robbie wears archive Versace for Barbie fan event in Sydney, Australia.
Margot Robbie wears archive Versace for Barbie fan event in Sydney, Australia. Picture: Getty

Read more about Barbie here:

WATCH: Margot Robbie & Diego Calva Pick Their Own Interview Questions

Margot Robbie & Diego Calva Pick Their Own Interview Questions | Babylon | PopBuzz Meets

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Love Island Summer 2023 soundtrack: What songs were on Love Island tonight?

Love Island Summer 2023 soundtrack: What songs were on Love Island tonight?

Love Island

The Idol ending explained: What happens to Jocelyn and Tedros?

The Idol ending explained: Viewers blast show over Jocelyn and Tedros twist ending

Is Jocelyn in The Idol based on Selena Gomez? The fan theories explained

The Weeknd called out over "weird" Selena Gomez references in The Idol

Carly Reeves, Tom Hanks' niece goes viral for her meltdown on Claim to Fame show

Tom Hanks' niece goes viral after wild elimination meltdown on reality TV

Viral

Is Barbie a lesbian in the Barbie movie? Here's why fans thinks she's gay

Is Barbie a lesbian in the Barbie movie? Here's why fans thinks she's gay

Trending on PopBuzz

Ross Lynch sang shirtless at a gig again and the internet is in a shambles

Ross Lynch sang shirtless at a gig again and the internet is in a shambles

Viral

Trisha Paytas condemns Colleen Ballinger after she's accused of sending Trisha's nudes to young fans

Trisha Paytas slams Colleen Ballinger for mocking and sharing her nudes in leaked texts

YouTubers

Olivia Rodrigo explains the meaning behind her Guts album title

Olivia Rodrigo reveals why she named her new album Guts

Olivia Rodrigo

Who is Taylor Swift's Enchanted about?

Who did Taylor Swift write Enchanted about?

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All 44 songs played by Taylor revealed

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All the surprise songs she's performed so far

Every surprise song performed on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour so far

Taylor Swift

More TV & Film

Stranger Things

Euphoria

You

The Umbrella Academy

RuPaul's Drag Race

Sex Education