18 January 2024

The real reason YouTubers are quitting...

Woodrow Whyte

Woodrow Whyte

Featuring the debut appearance from the "Scroll Deep wheel of retirement"

We're only a couple of weeks into 2024 and already a slew of prominent YouTubers like Tom Scott, Matt Pat and Hannah Witton have announced they're quitting YouTube or significantly stepping back.

With help from the famous Scroll Deep 'wheel of retirement', host Benedict Townsend looks into the real reason why there is suddenly a mass exodus from the platform.

