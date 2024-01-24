Ryan Gosling calls out Oscars for snubbing Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig

By Sam Prance

The Academy Awards are facing criticism after failing to give Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig nominations for Barbie.

Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig being snubbed by the Academy Awards? Not on Ryan Gosling's watch!

Yesterday (Jan 23), the Oscars released their 2024 nominations and it was a big day for Barbie. The hit film landed a total of eight nominations including Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor for Ryan Gosling as Ken and Best Supporting Actress for America Ferrera as Gloria.

Nevertheless, fans were sad to see Margot and Greta miss out on two major nominations. Margot is absent from the Best Actress category for her performance as Barbie, and Greta Gerwig is not up for Best Director this year.

Now, Ryan has released his own statement criticising the Oscars for failing to honour Margot and Greta in those categories.

Ryan Gosling calls out Oscars for snubbing Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig. Picture: See Li/Picture Capital/Alamy Live News, Richard Milnes / Alamy Stock Photo

Speaking to CBS about the 2024 Academy Award nominations, Ryan said: "I'm extremely honoured to be nominated by my colleagues alongside such remarkable artists in a year of so many great films. And I never thought I’d being saying this, but I’m also incredibly honoured and proud that it’s for portraying a plastic doll named Ken."

However, Ryan then continued: "But there is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally-celebrated film. No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius."

He added: "To say that I’m disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement."

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken and Barbie in Barbie. Picture: Alamy

Elsewhere, Ryan said: "Against all odds with nothing but a couple of soulless, scantily clad, and thankfully crotchless dolls, they made us laugh, they broke our hearts, they pushed culture and they made history. Their work should be recognised along with the other very deserving nominees."

He ended by saying: "Having said that, I am so happy for America Ferrera and the other incredible artists who contributed their talents to making this such a groundbreaking film."

In a separate interview with Variety, America said that it was "incredibly disappointing" to see Margot and Greta fail to be recognised for their work.

Margot Robbie, Alexandra Shipp, Ariana Greenblatt and America Ferrera in Barbie. Picture: WARNER BROS. / Alamy

That being said, Margot and Greta actually did pick up nominations for Barbie in two other categories. Margot produced the film, which means she's named in the film's Best Picture nomination. Greta also wrote the screenplay alongside husband Noah Baumbach and the duo received a nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay.

The nominees for Best Director at the Oscars this year are: Justine Triet (Anatomy of a Fall), Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon), Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer), Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things) and Jonathan Glazer (The Zone of Interest).

As for Best Actress, it's: Annette Bening (Nyad), Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon), Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall), Carey Mulligan (Maestro) and Emma Stone (Poor Things).

The awards will take place on March 10th, 2024.

