Are Joshua Bassett's Lie Lie Lie lyrics about Olivia Rodrigo?

By Sam Prance

Some people are convinced that Joshua Bassett wrote 'Lie Lie Lie' about Olivia Rodrigo but what is the truth? Here's everything we know about it.

Joshua Bassett is back with a brand new single, and some fans are certain that Olivia Rodrigo inspired his 'Lie Lie Lie' lyrics.

Last week (Jan 8), High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star Olivia Rodrigo dropped her first single 'Drivers License' and it's already a smash hit. The song is a heartbreaking ballad and fans were quick to assume that Olivia wrote it about her co-star and rumoured ex Joshua Bassett. The lyrics appear to reference Joshua leaving her and dating Sabrina Carpenter.

Now, Joshua is releasing new music of his own and some people think that he's telling his side of the story in 'Lie Lie Lie'.

Who are Joshua Bassett's 'Lie Lie Lie' lyrics about?

Joshua first announced 'Lie Lie Lie' on January 4 and fans were quick to connect it to 'Drivers License'. In the teaser photos for the song, Joshua can be seen with a mystery girl in a car using similar aesthetics to Olivia's own 'Drivers License' video. The artwork also features Joshua lying on top of a car and that same car features in the 'Lie Lie Lie' music video teaser.

Tweets then went viral in which people compared the two visuals and suggested that 'Lie Lie Lie' must be about Olivia from Joshua's perspective of their relationship. Given the visual connections, the rumoured relationship drama and the timing of the release of both songs, it's no surprise that people think that 'Lie Lie Lie' is Joshua's response to 'Drivers License'.

In the lyrics, Joshua calls out someone for lying about him. He sings: "So they told me all the things that you said / Runnin' all over my name, oh / And you're actin all so innocent / Like I'm the only one to blame." He then goes on to sing: "So you tellin' them it's all my fault / Yeah, I'm the victim this time, oh."

The tea between olivia rodrigo and joshua bassett is ✨obviously✨ pic.twitter.com/zsOSxc3vGF — ysmel👑💕 (@ysmelrosario1) January 8, 2021

So apparently the lad Olivia Rodrigo is slagging off in her driving song is releasing his reply called ‘lie lie lie’ tomorrow. We love a Gen Z remake of the Eamon & Frankee diss tracks of 2003. Ah that’s history luv — jack rem x (@jackremmington) January 13, 2021

What people may not realise though is that Joshua performed a demo of 'Lie Lie Lie' on Instagram in November 2019. In the first version, Joshua sings: "I know what you say about me / I hope that it makes you happy / Can't seem to get me off your mind / Oh, I know you're lyin' through your teeth / Told them the lies that you told me," just like he does in the final version.

Yesterday (Jan 13), Joshua took to Instagram to write: "I wrote 'Lie Lie Lie' after I found out a friend had been lying about me behind my back for a long time. It always sucks to hear that someone you thought you could trust would throw you under the bus when it benefits them. It happens to all of us and I think all you can do is seek out people who build you up."

While the lyrics sound like they could be a response to Olivia's song, Joshua wrote them long before his alleged relationship with Olivia and his statement implies that the song is probably about someone else entirely. Also, Olivia only wrote 'Drivers License' in May 2020, so some fans think that there's no way that 'Lie Lie Lie' could be a response to Olivia.

Joshua Bassett's song "Lie Lie Lie" has nothing to do with Olivia or this whole triangle bullshit between Him, Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter. Josh wrote "Lie Lie Lie" back in November of 2019.

[Credit: @hsmtmts_tea on TikTok] pic.twitter.com/doopWM1tRB — Tyqueze Irby (@TyquezeIrby) January 13, 2021

drivers license is not about a love triangle between o j and s and lie lie lie is not a response to dl what’s not clicking in y'all heads pic.twitter.com/jtv4zItzVG — mand (@livfiennes) January 12, 2021

he said “ok stop with the theories stream lie lie lie besties” pic.twitter.com/gW2gO7b4IZ — nic | lie lie lie (@gvldenhvrry) January 13, 2021

Of course, it's possible that the "friend" Joshua is referring to is Olivia and he edited 'Lie Lie Lie' to apply to his relationship with her. People have already noticed that Olivia edited her 'Drivers License' lyrics from her demo. The references which allude to Joshua leaving Olivia and dating Sabrina only appear in the final version.

We'll have to wait for Joshua to say more to know what the exact truth is. We'll keep you posted with any updates.

Joshua Bassett Lie Lie Lie lyrics: Are they about Olivia Rodrigo? Picture: Warner Records, Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Joshua Bassett - 'Lie Lie Lie' lyrics

VERSE 1

So they told me all the things that you said

Runnin' all over my name, oh

And you're actin all so innocent

Like I'm the only one to blame

PRE-CHORUS

You've been lyin' to yourself

Lie to everyone else

Only think about yourself

Darlin', what the hell?

CHORUS

I know what you say about me

I hope that it makes you happy

Can't seem to get me off your mind

Oh, I know you're lyin' through your teeth

Told them the lies that you told me

I've had enough of it this time

POST-CHORUS

So you can lie, lie, lie, lie, lie

Go ahead and try, try, try, try, try

It won't work this time, time, time, time, time

Kiss your ass goodbye, bye, bye, bye, bye

I'll kiss your ass goodbye

VERSE 2

So you tellin' them it's all my fault

Yeah, I'm the victim this time, oh

And you wanna make it seem like it's your call

You're actin' like everything's fine

PRE-CHORUS

You've been lyin' to yourself

Lie to everyone else

Only think about yourself

Darlin', what the hell?

CHORUS

I know what you say about me

I hope that it makes you happy

Can't seem to get me off your mind

Oh, I know you're lyin' through your teeth

Told them the lies that you told me

I've had enough of it this time (Had enough this time)

BRIDGE

I know what you say about me

I, you can't get me off your mind

PRE-CHORUS

I know what you say about me

I hope that it makes you happy

Can't seem to get me off your mind (Get me off your mind)

Oh, I know you're lyin' through your teeth

Told them the lies that you told me

I've had enough of it this time (Had enough this time)