Omar Apollo is selling a vinyl with artwork of his penis

29 September 2023, 16:23 | Updated: 29 September 2023, 17:57

Omar Apollo plays with dog on Evergreen set

By Sam Prance

Omar Apollo is offering fans something very exclusive with his Live for Me vinyl variants.

Omar Apollo is officially entering new vinyl variant territory by selling a vinyl with a cover that is a nude painting of his penis.

Over the course of the past few years, artists have come up with a variety of new and interesting ways to encourage fans to buy multiple versions of their albums. For 1989 (Taylor's Version), Taylor Swift is releasing the album with five unique covers. Meanwhile, Olivia Rodrigo recently included a different hidden bonus track on each vinyl variant of her new album Guts.

Now, Omar Apollo is entering the ring by selling vinyls of his Live for Me EP with paintings of his penis on the back of them.

Omar Apollo is selling a vinyl with artwork of his penis
Omar Apollo is selling a vinyl with artwork of his penis. Picture: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for T.J. Martell Foundation, Warner Records

Featuring his 2023 single 'Ice Slippin', Omar Apollo is set to release his highly-anticipated Live for Me EP next Friday (Oct 6) and vinyls of the project are on sale now. The vinyl comes in three different colours and the artwork is a stunning portrait of Omar. However, it's the back of the vinyl variants that's really sending Omar fans all around the world into a frenzy.

Taking to Instagram, Omar posted a blurred image of the back of the vinyls on Instagram and it wasn't long before people realised that it was a nude painting of his penis. Not only that but Omar appears to be touching himself in the painting. Alongside the photo, Omar teased: "uncensored back cover portrait available with purchase. im excittttedd".

Reacting to the cover in the comments, Kevin Abstract wrote: "u actually went crazy ! wow". Meanwhile a fan wrote: "HE REALLY SAID COCKTOBER."

It appears that fans will have to buy the vinyl to see what the painting actually looks like.

What do you think? Will you be buying a copy of Live for Me?

